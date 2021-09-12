4 Stocks With High Earnings Returns

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 Stocks With High Earnings Returns

Their earnings returns more the double the monthly spot rate on 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Sep 12, 2021

Summary

  • Commerce Bancshares, AutoNation, Penske Automotive Group and Woori Financial Group could be high-return investments.
  • Wall Street recommends these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Picking stocks whose earnings returns are more than double the monthly spot rate of 20-year high-quality market corporate bonds provides more opportunities to discover high-return investments. The investment-grade bonds represent corporate loans issued by triple-A, double-A and single-A rated companies.

Since these bonds are offering a monthly spot rate of 3% as of the time of writing, the following four stocks could be of interest to investors, as their earnings returns are more than 6% at price-earnings ratios of less than 16.7.

Commerce Bancshares

Shares of Commerce Bancshares Inc. (

CBSH, Financial) were trading at $67.94 per unit at close on Friday for a market capitalization of about $7.94 billion.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based regional bank offers an earnings return of 6.9% and has a price-earnings ratio of 14.59.

The share price has risen 26% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $50.50 to $83.06.

1436994039877472256.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength and profitability ratings.

AutoNation

Shares of AutoNation Inc. (

AN, Financial) were trading at a price of $104.53 apiece at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $7.48 billion.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based automotive retailer offers an earnings return of 10.96% and a price-earnings ratio of 9.12.

The stock has risen by 86.43% over the past year for a 52-week range of $50.52 to $125.21.

1436994042905759744.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Penske Automotive Group

Shares of Penske Automotive Group Inc. (

PAG, Financial) were trading at $89.45 per unit at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $7.19 billion.

Based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, the company operates 304 retail automotive franchises in the U.S. and overseas, 17 used vehicle dealerships in the U.S. and the United Kingdom and 25 commercial truck dealerships across North America. The stock offers an earnings return of 13.44% and has a price-earnings ratio of 7.44.

The stock has risen by 82.40% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $45.58 to $93.45.

1436994044348600320.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Woori Financial Group

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (

WF, Financial) were trading at $28.05 per unit at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $6.75 billion.

The South Korean regional bank with a network of 821 offices and 4,531 ATMs offers an earnings return of 25.4% and has a price-earnings ratio of 3.94.

The stock has increased by 28.67% over the past year, determining a 52-week range of $20.57 to $32.55.

1436994045929852928.png

GuruFocus assigned a score of 2 out of 10 for both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment