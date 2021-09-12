Logo
Kansas City Southern Receives Revised Proposal from Canadian Pacific That Board of Directors Determines is a "Company Superior Proposal"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) today announced that the KCS Board of Directors determined that CP’s revised proposal constitutes a “Company Superior Proposal” as defined in KCS’s merger agreement with Canadian National Railway Company (TSX: CNR, NYSE: CNI) (“CN”). The KCS Board of Directors made this determination after consultation with the Company’s outside legal and financial advisors.

Under the terms of CP’s proposal, each share of KCS common stock would be exchanged for 2.884 CP common shares and $90 in cash. In addition, holders of KCS preferred stock would receive $37.50 in cash for each share of KCS preferred stock held. The proposal is binding on CP and may be accepted by KCS at any time prior to 5:00 pm EDT on Monday, September 20, 2021. The transaction would be subject to approval by the stockholders of CP and KCS, receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

KCS has notified CN that it intends to terminate KCS’s merger agreement with CN and enter into the definitive agreement with CP, subject to CN’s right to negotiate amendments to the merger agreement for at least five business days and the KCS Board’s further determination as to whether any such amendments would cause the CP proposal no longer to constitute a “Company Superior Proposal.”

BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are serving as financial advisors to Kansas City Southern. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, Baker & Miller PLLC, Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP, WilmerHale, and White & Case, S.C. are serving as legal counsel to Kansas City Southern.

About Kansas City Southern

Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., Kansas City Southern (KCS) (NYSE: KSU) is a transportation holding company that has railroad investments in the U.S., Mexico and Panama. Its primary U.S. holding is The Kansas City Southern Railway Company, serving the central and south central U.S. Its international holdings include Kansas City Southern de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., serving northeastern and central Mexico and the port cities of Lázaro Cárdenas, Tampico and Veracruz, and a 50 percent interest in Panama Canal Railway Company, providing ocean-to-ocean freight and passenger service along the Panama Canal. KCS' North American rail holdings and strategic alliances with other North American rail partners are primary components of a unique railway system, linking the commercial and industrial centers of the U.S., Mexico and Canada. More information about KCS can be found at www.kcsouthern.com

