Carnival Pride Sets Sail On First Cruise From Port Of Baltimore

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Seven-Day Cruise to the Bahamas Is First From Baltimore Since Industry-Wide Pause in Operations

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2021

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line is the first cruise line to set sail from the Port of Baltimore since the industry-wide pause in operations. Carnival Pride is set to depart today on a seven-day cruise to The Bahamas, visiting the popular destinations of Nassau, Freeport and the private island of Half Moon Cay.

Prior to departure, a "Back to Fun" event was held in the terminal during which Carnival President Christine Duffy, Carnival Pride Captain Maurizio Ruggiero and Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle cut the ceremonial ribbon and officially welcomed the first guests on board.

"We're thrilled to be back in Baltimore, providing our guests with the relaxing vacation they've been so patiently waiting for but also supporting the local economy and offering our crew members an opportunity to support their families back home," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Baltimore has been a wonderful partner for more than a decade and we are delighted to get Back to Fun in this key market which serves hundreds of thousands of guests in the Northeast and along the Atlantic Coast."

"What a great day for the Port of Baltimore!" said Port of Baltimore Executive Director William P. Doyle. "We have waited a long time to welcome back the Carnival Pride to Charm City. Baltimore's Cruise Maryland is terrific -- our cruise terminal is directly off Interstate 95 and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is only 15 minutes away. The cruise terminal sits alongside Baltimore's world famous Inner Harbor, as well as Federal Hill, Fort McHenry, and Fells Point. There's plenty of sightseeing, dining, and shopping options. So cruise from Baltimore, enjoy our great city, and sail to some of the most incredible tropical paradises in the world."

Carnival Cruise Line launched the first year-round cruise program from Baltimore in 2009 and since then has carried well over one million guests, making Carnival the number one cruise operator from the port.

In November, a newer ship, Carnival Legend, will replace Carnival Pride in Baltimore when Carnival Pride shifts to departures from Tampa.

Carnival offers the widest array of cruise options from Baltimore, including:

  • Six- and seven-day sailings to Bermuda and The Bahamas
  • Eight-day voyages to Canada/New England and the Caribbean
  • 14-day Carnival Journeys sailings to the Panama Canal and the exotic southern Caribbean.
  • A Carnival Sailabration voyage aboard Carnival Legend in March 2022 with special onboard activities and entertainment in conjunction with Carnival Cruise Line's 50th Birthday festivities.

Carnival's operational protocols exceed the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information on our protocols, click here.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.

About Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line with a total of 24 ships, sailing from 14 U.S. homeports and employing more than 40,000 team members from 120 nationalities. The line resumed cruise operations July 3, 2021 while its newest and most innovative ship, Mardi Gras, featuring the first roller coaster at sea and the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) debuted from Port Canaveral, Fla., July 31, 2021. As part of its 50th Birthday festivities, Carnival Celebration, sister ship to Mardi Gras, is scheduled to debut in late 2022 from PortMiami, along with an as-yet-unnamed ship slated to enter service in 2023.

favicon.png?sn=CL03971&sd=2021-09-12 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carnival-pride-sets-sail-on-first-cruise-from-port-of-baltimore-301374817.html

SOURCE Carnival Cruise Line

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL03971&Transmission_Id=202109121433PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL03971&DateId=20210912
