TriNet PeopleForce Launches Monday, September 13

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Second Annual Award-Winning Conference for Small and Medium-Size Businesses Features Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama as Keynote Speaker

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

TriNet_PeopleForce.jpg

WHAT:

The second annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce conference will be taking place September 13-16. The four-day conference is being held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.




TriNet PeopleForce will begin Monday, September 13, with TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield, and TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall delivering a State of SMBs address for small and medium-size businesses. The four-day conference will feature an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work, while also helping SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they move into 2022 and beyond.



WHO:

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama will deliver the keynote address on the final day of the conference. The roster of prominent speakers at TriNet PeopleForce includes:




  • Michelle Obama, Former First Lady of the United States
  • Stacey Abrams, Former Georgia House of Representatives Minority Leader
  • Dr. Lawrence H. Summers, 71st U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
  • Steven Mnuchin, 77th U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
  • Admiral William H. McRaven, Retired U.S. Navy Four-Star admiral and former Chancellor of the University of Texas
  • Bobbi Brown, Makeup artist, entrepreneur and best-selling author
  • Annie Leibovitz, World-renowned photographer
  • Andre Iguodala, NBA champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, Tech Investor
  • Erica Dhawan, Best-selling author and Founder & CEO of Cotential
  • Jonah Berger, Professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, best-selling author and expert on change
  • Jim Kwik, New York Times best-selling author and CEO of Kwik Brain
  • Jay Papasan, Author, VP of Strategic Content at Keller Williams Realty and Co-Founder of ProduKtive
  • Seth Mattison, Internationally Renowned Workforce Strategist and Management Trend-Spotter
  • Tina Tchen, Former President and CEO of TIME'S UP and former Chief of Staff to First Lady Michelle Obama
  • Rebecca Minkoff, Leading fashion designer and best-selling author
  • Kai Lenny, World-champion big wave surfer
  • Keith Teboul, Professional windsurfer
  • Daniel Powter, Multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter
  • Ralph Clark, President and CEO, Shotspotter
  • Honorable Maria Contreras-Sweet, 24th Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration, Managing Partner, Contreras-Sweet Companies, LLC
  • Other TriNet senior executives: SVP/CLO/Secretary Samantha Wellington; EVP/COO Olivier Kohler; EVP/CFO Kelly Tuminelli; SVP/Chief Sales Officer Jonathan LeCompte; SVP of Human Resources Catherine Wragg; SVP of Insurance Services Edward Griese; Chief Product Officer Lisa Reeves; Chief Security Officer Timothy Torres
  • Entrepreneurs and business leaders from among TriNet's 17,000+ SMB customers


WHEN:

September 13 – 16, beginning at 10 a.m. EST



WHERE:

To join the virtual conference, click here.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

[email protected]

[email protected]

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441

TNET_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF04024&sd=2021-09-12 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-peopleforce-launches-monday-september-13-301374830.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF04024&Transmission_Id=202109121711PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF04024&DateId=20210912
