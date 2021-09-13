Dynavax Provides Update on its COVID-19 Collaboration with Valneva

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dynavax Provides Update on its COVID-19 Collaboration with Valneva

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Valneva SE has received a termination notice from the United Kingdom Government in relation to Valneva's supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Valneva stated that they intend to continue clinical development of VLA2001 and the pivotal Phase 3 trial for VLA2001, Cov-Compare, remains ongoing at Public Health England. Based on its portfolio of COVID-19 collaborations Dynavax reiterates its belief that its CpG 1018 supply contracts continue to represent an approximately $300 - $400 million dollars aggregate revenue opportunity in 2021.

Dynavax_Logo.jpg

Valneva recently announced that its Phase 3 results for VLA2001 are expected to be available early in the fourth quarter of 2021 and these results are expected to form part of Valneva's planned rolling submission for conditional approval of VLA2001 with the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency ("MHRA"). Subject to these data and MHRA approval, Valneva has indicated that it believes initial approval for VLA2001 could be granted in late 2021.

Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax commented, "Valneva is one of a number of companies developing COVID vaccines using CpG 1018 as an adjuvant and we continue to look forward to the upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial results for Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018. The first COVID-19 vaccine that uses CpG 1018 was recently authorized by regulatory authorities and we look forward to the potential authorization of additional Dynavax-enabled COVID-19 vaccines in the months and quarters ahead."

Under Dynavax's existing supply agreement for CpG 1018, purchase orders submitted by Valneva are cancellable if the UK Government reduces or terminates its order for VLA2001, in which case, Valneva would not be obligated to pay Dynavax the final portion of an outstanding purchase order. Valneva has not yet cancelled any outstanding purchase orders for CpG 1018. Dynavax has the right to retain any portion of the purchase price for CpG 1018 made in advance by Valneva as well as any CpG 1018 manufactured but not yet delivered.

Dynavax intends to continue to monitor the situation but can make no assurances regarding the outstanding orders. If Valneva's existing purchase orders are cancelled, Dynavax will work to reallocate CpG 1018 inventory to its other COVID-19 collaborators. Dynavax's revenue opportunity associated with its CpG 1018 commercial supply agreements in 2021, as well as its corresponding profit margin, are contingent on many variables including continued success of each of Dynavax's partners' programs and timing of product delivery.

About CpG 1018 Adjuvant
CpG 1018 is the adjuvant used in HEPLISAV-B. Dynavax developed CpG 1018 adjuvant to provide an increased vaccine immune response, which has been demonstrated in HEPLISAV-B. CpG 1018 adjuvant provides a well- developed technology and a significant safety database, potentially accelerating the development and large-scale manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the U.S. and Europe for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, pertussis and universal influenza. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding expected results for an ongoing contractual relationship and expected business results. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "will," "may," "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "should," "think," "will," "would" and similar expressions, or they may use future dates. Forward-looking statements in this document include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations as to outcomes relating to ongoing collaborations and contractual relationships, our ability to reallocate certain quantities of CpG 1018 to different programs and our expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and readers are therefore cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among other things: risks and uncertainties associated with Valneva's relationship with the UK Government, results of clinical trials being conducted by Valneva as well as our other collaborators; and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this document are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt, Investor Relations
[email protected]
510-665-7264

Derek Cole, President
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF04314&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynavax-provides-update-on-its-covid-19-collaboration-with-valneva-301374948.html

SOURCE Dynavax Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF04314&Transmission_Id=202109130230PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF04314&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment