Logitech Expands Its Touch Screen Controller Solutions Inside and Outside the Meeting Room

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) expanded its video collaboration portfolio with Tap+IP, a network-based meeting room controller, and Tap+Scheduler, a purpose-built meeting scheduling panel for any meeting space. Fully integrated with leading collaboration platforms and connected by a single Power over Ethernet (PoE) cable for clean, simple installation, Tap IP and Tap Scheduler were created to help make scheduling and joining video meetings remarkably easy as many hybrid workers return to the office.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005192/en/

Tap-IP-Tap-Scheduler.jpg

Tap IP and Tap Scheduler, created to help make scheduling and joining video meetings easy as many hybrid workers return to the office. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The current touch controller market has a Goldilocks problem: a high end that's complex, expensive, and largely proprietary; and a lower end dominated by consumer tablets that were not designed with enterprise requirements like remote device management, security, and cable management,” said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “Tap IP and Tap Scheduler were designed from the ground up to provide secure, enterprise-grade performance; elegant design including sleek cable retention; and compatibility with the major market service players - all at an affordable price.”

Meetings start with just one touch with Logitech Tap IP, a touch controller for Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android, Zoom Rooms, and other popular video conferencing services that - together with a Logitech conferencecam - deliver a reliable, consistent experience from room to room. Logitech Tap IP delivers the same one-touch meeting join functionality as Logitech Tap, at a lower cost and easier installation via IP-based connection to the network. With clean and secure cable management plus flexible mounting options, Tap IP can be smoothly and securely installed virtually anywhere in the meeting room. Featuring a sleek, intuitive design, Tap IP has just the right presence in the room, so teams can focus on collaboration.

Making it simple to find and claim the right meeting space in the office, Tap Scheduler’s spacious 10.1-inch touchscreen allows for easy reading of meeting information, and its built-in lighting system signals room availability from a distance. Placed just outside the meeting room, participants can use Tap Scheduler to quickly claim rooms for ad hoc meetings or book them in advance. It is compatible with Teams, Zoom Rooms, Robin, and Meetio, a cloud-based meeting room management company recently acquired by Logitech. Designed for deployment at scale, Tap Scheduler is easy to install for virtually any collaboration space, with included mounts to help secure the panel to various surfaces, and cable management for a professional and tidy setup.

In a move that extends Logitech's video collaboration ecosystem into a complete solution of hardware, software, and services, Logitech now also offers customers a comprehensive, all-in-one service plan for Logitech video collaboration solutions, Logitech+Select. Designed to help IT professionals maximize uptime of their video solutions, Select offers 24/7 solution support, next-business-day Advanced RMA and exclusive Insights and Alerts functionality in Logitech Sync, Logitech's video conferencing device management platform. Customers with 50 or more rooms covered by Select also enjoy the benefits of onsite spares and a dedicated Customer Success Manager.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Tap IP and Tap Scheduler are available Fall 2021 globally, each with an MSRP of $699. Tap IP will be compatible with Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android, Zoom Rooms Appliances, PC-based Zoom Rooms, and RingCentral Rooms. Tap Scheduler can be installed as a Teams panel, Zoom Rooms Scheduling display, Robin-powered scheduling panel, or with Meetio. Compatibility with additional partners will be available for both devices after launch. To learn more about Logitech’s newest video collaboration solutions, visit our website.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Logitech’s Video Collaboration goal is to make video meetings accessible to every business and every individual, without sacrificing quality. We want to video-enable every meeting room, every workspace, and every home. Find Logitech and more on its video collaboration products at www.logitech.com%2Fvc, the company+blog or %40LogitechVC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210913005192r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005192/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

