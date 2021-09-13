Newgen to Participate in MEBIS Plus 2021 Event in Dubai

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Newgen to Participate in MEBIS Plus 2021 Event in Dubai

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Subject-matter experts to share how Newgen's connected banking solutions can transform financial institutions

PR Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, has announced that it is participating in the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) Plus 2021, to be held in Dubai on September 15 - 16, 2021.

Newgen_Logo.jpg%20

The event brings together banking experts, business leaders, and organizations from the finance sector to discuss the latest insights and trends in technology and innovation. Prashant Sahai, Vice President – MENA, Newgen, will talk about 'Transforming the Future of Banking with Low Code,' highlighting how financial institutions can leverage low code to stay agile and future-ready. He will dive deep into how NewgenONE digital transformation platform, with low code capability, can help financial institutions develop a connected banking framework.

Furthermore, the participants can connect with subject-matter experts at the Newgen exhibit near the 'Banking Innovation Lounge' to experience Newgen's connected banking solutions for account opening, member onboarding, loan origination, trade finance, and payments and compliance. The applications, built on NewgenONE, continue to enable leading financial institutions streamline their key business processes and end-to-end operations.

"We look forward to sharing our experiences and showcasing how our NewgenONE platform is enabling financial institutions across the globe become more agile, competitive, and future-ready. Our unified, cloud-based platform, with a robust integration ecosystem, lays the foundation for a digital business by simplifying complexities in banking processes and managing the complex information related to those processes," said Ritesh Varma,Head of Solution Engineering, Newgen Software.

Enterprises across 72 countries rely on NewgenONE, the industry-leading platform, for their customer-facing and content-driven business transformation initiatives.

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Media contact:
Asif Khan
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO04330&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newgen-to-participate-in-mebis-plus-2021-event-in-dubai-301375011.html

SOURCE Newgen Software Technologies Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO04330&Transmission_Id=202109130339PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO04330&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment