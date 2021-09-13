SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating TVTY, MIDTX, GTES, and NEIAX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of Tivity Health, Inc., DWS ESG Core Equity Fund, Gates Industrial Corporation plc, and Columbia Large Cap Index Fund. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact [email protected] or call (619) 708-3993.



Tivity Health, Inc. ( TVTY) Accused of Misleading Investors

On July 29, 2021, Judge Waverly Crenshaw, Jr. of the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against Tivity Health, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Tivity provides fitness and wellness programs geared toward senior citizens. According to the complaint, defendants made false and misleading statements regarding Tivity’s acquisition of Nutrisystem for $1.3 billion. On February 19, 2020, Tivity announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, disclosing that its "Nutrition segment had a disappointing end to 2019" including "a non-cash impairment charge of $377.1 million," that contributed to a $272.8 million net loss in the fourth quarter, due to complications in the nutrition business since its acquisition of Nutrisystem in March 2019. The company also announced that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned. In September of 2020, the company announced the resignation of co-founder Daniel G. Tully from its Board of Directors. Then, in October of 2020, it was reported that the company would be selling Nutrisystem for $575 million, less than half of what Tivity paid to buy it. Morris Kandinov is investigating Tivity regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. Representation is contingency based, no out of pocket costs.

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund (MIDTX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (: GTES) Shareholder Rights Investigation

Columbia Large Cap Index Fund Class A (NEIAX) Shareholder Rights Investigation

