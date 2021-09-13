Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) announced today Barbie Music Producer, a doll designed to introduce girls to an underrepresented career where women make up less than 3% of music producers and shine a light on the importance of women’s stake in the industry. As the #1 global toy property** and original girl empowerment brand, Barbie recognizes the barriers that impede girls from reaching their limitless potential and aims to level the playing field for girls as part of the Barbie+Dream+Gap+Project. With over 200 careers and counting, Barbie is mixing it up as a music producer to show girls more role models in this space and encourage purposeful play through careers they may not be familiar with.

Barbie® Launches New Music Producer Doll to Highlight the Gender Gap in the Industry (Photo: Business Wire)

Barbie has joined forces with Grammy Award-nominated music producer, songwriter, singer and actress Ester Dean and Girls Make Beats – an organization dedicated to expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs and audio engineers – to inspire more girls to explore a future in music production. Through the collaboration, Barbie is funding Girls Make Beats scholarships to give more girls access to pursue their future dream. Together, Barbie, Girls Make Beats and Ester Dean are hosting a live webinar, open to girls ages 5-17, to engage and help empower future female music producers.

Barbie is also teaming up with MTV to raise awareness and shine a light on current music produced by women in hopes of inspiring the next generation to follow their lead. On September 18 at 8 a.m. ET, Barbie and MTV will host an hour-long takeover of MTV’s Saturday Music Video Block to feature music hits produced exclusively by women.

“As part of our ongoing Dream Gap Project, Barbie is dedicated to leveling the playing field for girls in careers where women are underrepresented, like music producer,” said Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie & Dolls, Mattel. “By exposing girls to inspiring women excelling in this role, like Ester Dean, and by highlighting the music producer career with dolls, Barbie is reminding girls of their limitless potential. Our partnership with Girls Make Beats takes our efforts one step further, championing female voices from the studio to the stage and giving girls the tools to help them pursue a future as a music producer.”

“I am honored to lend my voice to Barbie to inspire young girls to learn more about becoming a music producer,” said producer, songwriter and singer Ester Dean. “While female voices are heard from the stage, so many critical decisions are made behind the scenes and in the studio. Having been in the industry for over a decade, I've witnessed the power female voices can have in shaping the future of music production and want to ensure more women are in the room.”

Each music producer doll in this collection wears a graphic tee, trendy jeans, an iridescent crop jacket, platform boots and has colorful hair in four fun styles. The doll also comes with a sound mixing board, computer and headphone accessories to get the creativity and music going. Music producer Barbie is available today for $14.99 at major retailers and on Barbie.com.

Ester Dean will also share her inspiration and experience as a music producer on Barbie’s latest vlog titled ‘I Interview Ester Dean, Song Machine’ available on Friday, September 24th, on the Barbie YouTube channel. Visit Barbie.com/DreamGap to learn more and to join the Girls Make Beats webinar with Ester Dean.

*Source: “Inclusion in the Recording Studio?” Report, Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Dr. Katherine Pieper, Marc Choueiti, Karla Hernandez & Kevin Yao, The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, March 2021

**Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. Dollar Sales, January-December 2020

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Girls Make Beats

Girls Make Beats® (GMB) is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers girls by expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs, and audio engineers. GMB was founded in 2012 by certified audio engineer, Tiffany “Delilah” Miranda. GMB works with girls ages 5-17 and hosts educational seminars, summer camps, industry panels and networking events. GMB helps girls further their careers as music producers, DJs, and audio engineers by providing courses on industry leading hardware and software. GMB also serves as an outlet for girls to unite and collaborate within the music industry. With a presence growing globally, GMB is dedicated to creating real-world opportunities for girls to break barriers in the music industry.

