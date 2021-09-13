FranklinCovey and HarperCollins Leadership Release Book, Master Mentors: 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds, From Bestselling Author Scott Jeffrey Miller

Franklin+Covey+Co. (NYSE: FC), a global firm specializing in organizational performance improvement, and HarperCollins+Leadership today announced the release of Master+Mentors%3A+30+Transformative+Insights+From+Our+Greatest+Minds, from Wall Street Journal bestselling author Scott+Jeffrey+Miller. The new book has recently been a #1 bestseller on Amazon, prior to its release September 14, 2021. (Visit Franklin+Covey%26rsquo%3Bs+Master+Mentors to learn more.)

Master Mentors features the best and brightest insights gleaned from interviews with some of the most brilliant business minds and thought leaders on FranklinCovey%26rsquo%3Bs+%3Ci%3EOn+Leadership+with+Scott+Miller%3C%2Fi%3E+podcast, the world’s largest and fastest-growing weekly leadership podcast. Miller is the author and co-author of multiple best-selling management books including Management+Mess+to+Leadership+Success%3A+30+Challenges+to+Become+the+Leader+You+Would+Followand Everyone+Deserves+a+Great+Manager%3A+The+6+Critical+Practices+for+Leading+a+Team. In the book, he delivers 30+Master+Mentors, featuring illuminating lessons from celebrities, business luminaries, bestselling authors, and other leading experts together in one book. Each chapter highlights the principles, practices, traits and strategies that make every insight from each mentor an important part of this collection.

Released in advance of National Mentoring Day on October 27, 2021, Master Mentors underscores the need for more mentorship in today’s workplace, particularly at a time when the changes associated with remote work can make mentoring more challenging.

A valuable resource for both management and individual contributors, the book offers readers practical work and career and life strategies through the indispensable lessons learned from highly successful mentors. Included are luminaries such as Seth Godin, Stephen M.R. Covey, Anne Chow, Stedman Graham, Liz Wiseman, Susan Cain, Trent Shelton, and General Stanley McChrystal, who challenge the reader’s mindset and beliefs, restore focus, and validate the path towards greater empowerment. Readers will acquire new career and life skills to help them be more successful in their professional and personal lives, all while maximizing lessons learned, by becoming mentors to others.

Miller, author of Master Mentors and host of FranklinCovey%26rsquo%3Bs+%3Ci%3EOn+Leadership+with+Scott+Miller+%3C%2Fi%3Epodcast, said, “Reading each guest’s books and then conducting an On Leadership podcast interview often leaves me with a sense of awe and humility, because of all I learn in the process. Selecting only 30 ‘Master Mentors’ for the book was difficult, as there were so many profound, yet practical insights offered by all of our guests. These 30 Mentors changed my life, and they can change yours too, whether you’re a CEO, team leader, manager or individual contributor. You’re invited to read this book and apply one key insight per week at work or in your personal life. And when you learn a valuable insight from a Master Mentor, share it with someone else, both on National Mentoring Day, and throughout the year.”

In Master Mentors, Miller captures the essence of his interviewees, what resonated most in each interview, and the best takeaway. The book features easily digestible, timely insights, along with thought-provoking questions at the back of every chapter for further self-reflection. Transformational wisdom from various Master Mentors include the following, to name a few:

Karen+Dillon – Deliberate vs. Emergent Strategies: I learned that 93 percent of all organizations that achieve “financial success” do so with an emergent strategy, not the deliberate strategy that was originally implemented. The ability to pivot is vital to success. Dillon is the former editor of the Harvard Business Review and a co-author of the seminal book, How Will You Measure Your Life.

Anne+Chow – What’s Your Motive: Oftentimes what seems like innocuous questions about other people’s heritage, nationality, race, religion, ethnicity and education serve as inhibitors rather than accelerators in interpersonal trust. Understanding your own motive is vital to building trust with others. Chow is the CEO of AT&T Business, has been named by Fortune as one of the most powerful women in business, and is the co-author of the bestselling book, A Leader’s Guide to Unconscious Bias.

Kim+Scott – Radical Candor: The most impactful gift any leader can offer members of their team is having high courage conversations about a person’s blind spots that balance both courage with consideration. This requires many of us to move outside of our natural comfort zone and often practice “straight talk” and discuss the undiscussables. Scott is a former Silicon Valley executive and the author of the bestselling books Radical Candor and Just Work.

Liz+Wiseman – Be a Multiplier and Not a Diminisher: When a leader employs the effective mindset that their job is to achieve results with and through other people, they come to realize that instead of being the genius in the room, their key contribution is to be the genius maker of others. This is achieved by demonstrating an often-unnatural level of self-awareness to identify when you are accidentally diminishing others so that you can instead create more multiplying moments. Wiseman is a renowned keynote speaker and leadership expert and the author of the bestselling book, Multipliers and a forthcoming book, Impact Players.

Todd+Davis – The Power of Relationships: Contrary to the oft repeated human resource adage that people are an organization’s most valuable asset, it’s actually not true. People aren’t an organization’s most valuable asset. Nor is their supply chain, brand, distributions, products, pricing, patents, trademarks, or other perceived assets. It’s the relationships between the people that is every organization’s ultimate competitive advantage. The relationships between the people, and their leaders, create your culture. And your culture cannot be replicated or stolen from you, unlike everything else. Davis is a multi-bestselling author and serves as FranklinCovey’s Chief People Officer.

Whitney+Johnson – Disrupt Yourself: Although horrifying and sobering, the adage, “You’re never in the room when your career is decided for you,” is absolutely accurate. The most enduring careers are those that are deliberately owned by individuals themselves, and they demonstrate a level of fearlessness and courage to self-disrupt proactively before they are inevitably disrupted by others. In short, “act or be acted upon.” Johnson has been named as one of the Top Global 100 Coaches and is the bestselling author of Build an A Team and Disrupt Yourself.

Michele+Jessica+Fievre – Balancing Efficiency with Effectiveness: Although frequently used interchangeably, efficiency and effectiveness have vastly different impacts in every aspect of our lives. One is not better than the other. They simply need to be used in different settings. Highly effective people recognize when to be efficient (processes, social media, some meetings, email, washing the car, mowing the lawn, etc.) and when to be effective (in every situation that involves building trust with others or any high-stakes interpersonal situation) with colleagues, direct reports, family members, and friends. Fievre is a multi-bestselling author and a senior acquisitions editor for Mango Publishing, the nation’s fastest-growing independent book publisher.

“Each insight is worthy of deeper dive and further engagement with the Master Mentor behind it,” said Miller. “Choose one, work to incorporate it into your life and you’ll find it’ll yield demonstrably positive results. Which insight tugs at you as the potential solution to a stifling weakness, or which ignites your creativity and drives you to do something different? If adopted, could it elevate a dormant strength into a powerful force working on your behalf? Use this book to experience similarly profound insights that have had a powerful effect in my life. I may not have truly mastered any of them, but they rise as a North Star toward which I can diligently navigate. May these insights do the same for you and those you mentor.”

About the Author

Scott+Jeffrey+Miller is currently FranklinCovey’s senior advisor on thought leadership, leading the strategy, development, and publication of the firm’s bestselling books on leadership. He also hosts the FranklinCovey-sponsored On Leadership with Scott Miller, the world’s largest and fastest-growing weekly leadership podcast. Miller also authors a leadership column for Inc.com, and hosted the weekly iHeart Radio show Great Life, Great Career. He hosts FranklinCovey’s Bookclub.com series with world-renowned authors. Previously, he served as chief marketing officer and executive vice president at FranklinCovey. Miller and his wife live in Salt Lake City, Utah, with their three sons.

TITLE: MASTER MENTORS: 30 Transformative Insights From Our Greatest Minds

AUTHOR: Scott Jeffrey Miller

IMPRINT: HarperCollins Leadership

PUB DATE: September 14, 2021

ISBN: 978-14002210118 • $16.99 • 256 pages • 5.47 x 8.39

