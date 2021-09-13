Energous To Demonstrate WattUp Wireless Charging Over-The-Air Technology and Partner Products at CES 2022

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary RF-based wireless charging technology that supports charging of electronic devices at-a-distance, today announced it will attend the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES+2022), held on January 5, 2022 through January 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV. Energous will have a booth presence (#51965) on the show floor at the Sands Convention Center where it will showcase technology demonstrations of its award-winning wireless charging 2.0 technology as well as WattUp-powered products from key partners.

“For over 50 years, the floors of CES have introduced to the public some of the world’s most transformative, groundbreaking technologies,” said Cesar Johnston, acting chief executive officer of Energous Corporation. “We’re thrilled to join and continue CES’ long legacy of innovation at January’s event, where we will highlight the power and flexibility of our WattUp wireless charging technology that is transforming the way we charge electronic devices.”

Hosted by the Consumer+Technology+Association+%28CTA%29, the Consumer Electronics Show is one of the world’s largest and most influential technology events. The 2022 event will convene the tech industry in-person and digitally, giving a global audience access to major brands and startups, as well as the world’s most-influential leaders and industry advocates.

Capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance, Energous’ WattUp technology enables a variety of wireless charging scenarios from near field to far field over the air, at a wide range of distances. WattUp is suitable for a broad range of applications ranging from small form factor devices to industrial IoT sensors to larger electronics and peripherals. WattUp is the only RF-based wireless charging solution with regulatory approvals in over 100 countries and has solutions for both near field as well as far field charging.

To learn how WattUp is transforming charging solutions and to see the technology in action, visit Energous at CES 2022 at booth #51965, contact your Energous representative or [email protected] to reserve an appointment.

To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 U.S. and international patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, our technology, the success of our collaborations with our partners or statements about any governmental approvals we may need to operate our business, and statements with respect to its expected functionality and company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005135/en/