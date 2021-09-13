EcoChain, Inc. Announces August Site Level Financials

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EcoChain, Inc. Announces August Site Level Financials

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

August Cash Contribution Margin More than Doubles vs July with an Annual Run Rate of $8.9 Million

August Hashrate Up 174% Over July

ALBANY, NY, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireEcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), ( MKTY), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, today announced the release of its August site level financials.

Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI, stated, "We are pleased to report our continued execution with another strong month of growth as our cash contribution margin more than doubled and installed hashrate in August increased by 174%. We have continued to invest in computing resources and infrastructure and are well positioned for additional growth in 2021 towards our stated goal of 50MW under management by the end of 2021.”

Key August Milestones:

  • Contribution Margin ($) more than doubled from July
    • $358k in July, $748k in August
    • Annual run-rate of $8.97 million
  • Anaconda facility going live in September
    • Scaling up through Q4
  • Hosting JV went live in August
    • ROIC on infrastructure investment at about 1 year payback
  • Took over management of Python facility

Margins Set to Expand:

Toporek further commented, “It’s great to see our Python facility ramping up. As it hits capacity in January or February of next year, margins will expand as power costs decline by about 20% and we are able to amortize our labor and overhead costs over the output of a fully ramped facility. We believe the most important metric for performance is return on invested capital, how much did we spend on our facility and computing resources and what is the cash level generated. Beginning with Q1’22, we will report that for Python as we have for TNT where we have returned all capital invested in under 12 months.”

Key Summary Highlights for August 2021 EcoChain Flash Revenue:

($ in 000s; Unaudited)Q1 2021Q2 2021Jul 21Aug 21YTD Aug 2021
Revenue$995$1,657$494$943$4,088
Contribution Margin$744$1,261$358$748$3,112
Annualized Revenue$3,980$6,628$5,928$11,316$6,134
Annualized Contribution Margin$2,976$5,044$4,276$8,976$4,668

A presentation and corresponding video is available on the Company’s website at https://ecochainmining.com/news/monthlyflashseptember2021/

About EcoChain, Inc.

EcoChain, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, is engaged in developing and operating ultra-low cost green data centers focused on cryptocurrency mining. For more information about EcoChain, please visit www.ecochainmining.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, as of the date of this communication, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company's business strategy. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact Information:

Lisa Brennan
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNDQ0MCM0NDAxMjE3IzUwMDA4MTEzMQ==
Mechanical-Technology-Incorpor.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment