Else Nutrition to Present at Life Sciences Investor Forum

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY.V) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("ELSE" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company will present live at LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com on Thursday, September 16th.



DATE: Thursday, September 16th, 2021

TIME: 9:30AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3c7Ertp

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Register and learn more about the event at www.lifesciencesinvestorforum.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Successfully launched its second product -- Complete Nutrition for Kids (three-plus years; in powder form). The product was launched on-line on the company's website and on Amazon.

Successfully increased on-line sales by 40 per cent on Amazon and the company's website.

Achieved U.S. retail presence in more than 1,000 listed stores. New Q2 listings include Big-Y (71 stores), Vitamin Cottage (159), PCC Community Markets (15), AFS (32), Mother's Markets (11), Huckleberry's Natural Market (16), and more than 100 co-ops and independent stores. Fulfilled initial retail orders and launched aggressive retail promotion campaigns. Most listed stores are expected to launch the product during the summer, and as retail velocity will grow during the remainder of the year, product shipments to distributors and retailers are expected to grow as well.

Quarterly revenues were $1,114,000, compared with $210,000 in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 430 per cent.

Quarterly operating loss was $3,772,000, compared with $1,267,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Quarterly net loss was $4,753,000, or five cents per share, compared with $4,495,000, or six cents per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Quarterly cash flow used for operating activities was $3,968,000, compared with $1,427,000 in the second quarter of 2020.

Cash position was $17,906-million as of June 30, 2021 (including restricted cash and short-term bank deposit).

The company had no loans liability as of June 30, 2021.



About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was ranked last Fall as the #1 top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

About Life Sciences Investor Forum

Life Sciences Investor Forum is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for Life Sciences companies to meet with and present directly to investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Life Sciences Investor Forum is powered by Intrado Digital Media and specifically designed for more efficient investor access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Life Sciences Investor Forum combines leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

For more information, contact:

Erin Jundef

Brilliant PR

E: [email protected]

Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: [email protected]

P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else Nutrition

E : [email protected]

P: 604-603-7787

Life Sciences Investor Forum

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

(212) 220-2221

[email protected]

US Investor Relations Contact

Lytham Partners, LLC

Mr. Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

Email: [email protected]

P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “will” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company’s financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management’s perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.