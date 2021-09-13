Logo
Ceridian Study: Vast Majority of Working Americans Want to be Paid On-Demand

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Emerging benefit now table stakes for Millennials through Gen X workers

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced the results of a study revealing 4-in-5 U.S. workers (83%) between the ages of 18-44 believe they should have access to their earned wages at the end of each workday/shift, before the traditional payday.

The study of U.S. workers, conducted online by The Harris Poll in August 2021, reveals clear expectations from millennials through to Generation X employees (between the ages of 18-44) to make payday more flexible. For this influential workplace demographic, findings revealed:

  • 8-in-10 workers (80%) would prefer to have their pay automatically streamed into their bank accounts as they earn it. This is the future of ‘always on’ payroll – automatically deposited as wages are earned.
  • As the war for top talent continues, the majority of workers (78%) agree that access to on-demand pay, provided to them at no cost, would increase their loyalty to an employer. When provided a solution of this kind, the same group believes it would make them feel more valued as an employee (79%).
  • 81% are likely to say they would take a job with an employer that provides access to earned wages on-demand at no cost to them over an employer that does not.

“These results reveal that on-demand pay is not only a differentiator but also a requirement for employees,” said Seth Ross, General Manager, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services, Ceridian. “With the incredible pace of innovation affecting every industry, we’re entering a new evolution on how people want to be paid. With streaming pay, employers give workers more control over their financial well-being. That means offering people the peace of mind to cover an unexpected expense or the ability to take advantage of investment opportunities they might not otherwise have.”

When trying to get a pulse on how U.S. workers want to get paid, across all income levels, it was found that more than eight out of 10 workers (81%) with household incomes of $100,000 or more say that employees should have the option to access earned wages at the end of each workday or shift. Among this group, 78% say they’d like access to on-demand pay at no cost to them so they could invest wages sooner than traditional pay cycles allow, which could signal a desire to have more liquidity with their finances.

To learn more, visit: DayforceWallet.com.

Survey Methodology:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ceridian from August 9 - 11, 2021 among 1,004 employed adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.

About Ceridian
Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.
Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Media Contact:
Fahd Pasha
647.417.2136
[email protected]

