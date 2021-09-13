Plus Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Industry Veteran, Norman LaFrance, M.D., as the Company's Chief Medical Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Plus Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Industry Veteran, Norman LaFrance, M.D., as the Company's Chief Medical Officer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. ( PSTV) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative, targeted radiotherapeutics for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced the appointment of Norman LaFrance, M.D. to the position of Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President.

“We are delighted to have Dr. LaFrance onboard as he brings several decades of highly relevant clinical, regulatory and commercial expertise to the Plus Therapeutics management team,” stated Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “His proven track record in radiotherapeutics and drug development coupled with his commercial experience will be invaluable as we expand our pipeline, move key programs to late stage clinical development and best position the company for long-term regulatory and commercial success.”

Dr. LaFrance’s appointment begins on or around December 8, 2021 and he joins the Company with nearly 40 years of experience as a nuclear medicine physician and as an executive in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Dr. LaFrance has a particular expertise in radiotherapeutic drug research and development as well as commercialization of molecular imaging, diagnostic and therapeutic products. He was most recently Chief Medical Officer, Senior Vice President, at Jubilant Pharma Ltd, responsible for all Pharma Medical & Regulatory Affairs activities.

“I am excited to join a company which reflects my passion to make an impact on patients with significant unmet medical needs,” said Norman LaFrance, M.D. “From an industry perspective, it is clear that Plus Therapeutics’ focus on radiotherapeutics positions it firmly for long-term growth, and I am excited to lead development and expansion of its promising pipeline.”

Prior to Jubilant Pharma, Ltd., Dr. LaFrance served as Global Chief Medical Officer at IBA Molecular from 2010 to 2012, and as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development and Chief Medical Officer at Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals from 2007 to 2010. Prior to industry, Dr. LaFrance practiced medicine and held academic faculty appointments at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in the departments of medicine and radiology and the Department of Radiological Sciences in the John Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health. He is Double Board Certified with Fellowship status both in internal medicine and nuclear medicine, maintains active medical licensure in the U.S. along with active, professional society membership.

Dr. LaFrance received his bachelor of science and master of engineering degrees in nuclear engineering and science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and his medial degree from the University of Arizona, College of Medicine, Tucson.

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics ( PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company’s drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com.

Investor Contact
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke/ICR
(443) 377-4767
[email protected]

Media Contact
Terri Clevenger
Westwicke/ICR
(203) 856-4326
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNDMxMCM0NDAwNzg4IzIwMDQ4MDU=
Plus-Therapeutics-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment