Mesa Air Group Reports August 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. ( MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for August 2021.
Mesa Airlines reported 32,501 block hours in August 2021, a 73.4 percent increase from August 2020 as a result of continued increased summer flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.71 percent and 99.66 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for August 2021 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
|Aug-21
|Aug-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|12,042
|7,136
|68.8%
|123,421
|124,563
|-0.9%
|United
|20,285
|11,611
|74.7%
|168,212
|166,767
|0.9%
|DHL
|174
|n/a
|N/A
|2,062
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|32,501
|18,747
|73.4%
|293,695
|291,330
|0.8%
|Aug-21
|Aug-20
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|6,640
|4,089
|62.4%
|65,648
|71,358
|-8.0%
|United
|9,228
|5,960
|54.8%
|78,196
|84,222
|-7.2%
|DHL
|122
|n/a
|N/A
|1,349
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|15,990
|10,049
|59.1%
|145,193
|155,580
|-6.7%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|99.71%
|100.00%
|-0.29%
|99.46%
|99.75%
|-0.29%
|United
|99.66%
|99.97%
|-0.31%
|99.94%
|99.94%
|0.00%
|Total Completion Factor*
|American
|96.43%
|99.46%
|-3.05%
|96.88%
|93.90%
|3.17%
|United
|97.54%
|94.98%
|2.70%
|97.69%
|94.97%
|2.86%
Operating statistics month over month for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.
|Aug-21
|Jul-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2021
|QTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|12,042
|12,830
|-6.1%
|24,872
|13,364
|86.1%
|United
|20,285
|19,798
|2.5%
|40,084
|22,477
|78.3%
|DHL
|174
|215
|-19.3%
|389
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|32,501
|32,843
|-1.0%
|65,345
|35,842
|82.3%
|Aug-21
|Jul-21
|% Change
|QTD FY2021
|QTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|6,640
|7,074
|-6.1%
|13,714
|7,665
|78.9%
|United
|9,228
|8,984
|2.7%
|18,212
|11,663
|56.2%
|DHL
|122
|141
|-13.5%
|263
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|15,990
|16,199
|-1.3%
|32,189
|19,328
|66.5%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|99.71%
|97.72%
|2.0%
|98.68%
|99.77%
|-1.1%
|United
|99.66%
|99.90%
|-0.2%
|99.78%
|99.69%
|0.1%
|Total Completion Factor*
|American
|96.43%
|96.47%
|0.0%
|96.45%
|99.46%
|-3.0%
|United
|97.54%
|98.30%
|-0.8%
|97.91%
|96.60%
|1.4%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations
About Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. At the end of the June 30, 2021 quarter, Mesa operated a fleet of 165 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,200 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.
Media
Jacqueline Palmer
[email protected]
