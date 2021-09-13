Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CEO to Participate in Panel Discussion with Scott Gottlieb, M.D., at H.C. Wainwright 2021 Annual Global Investor Conference

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc.(Nasdaq-CM: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that Company CEO Dwight Egan will participate in a panel discussion hosted by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., titled "How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic" at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 2021 Global Investor Conference, being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.

Dr. Gottlieb is the former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner and former Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Senior Advisor, and author of the upcoming book Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic. The panel will be conducted on September 15th at 12:00 pm ET and can be accessed by registering for the conference here.

Mr. Egan and Brian Brown, Co-Diagnostics CFO, will also be conducting a Healthcare & Biotech On-Demand presentation, which can be accessed on the Events and Webcasts section of the Co-Diagnostics website beginning on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

