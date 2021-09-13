Stanley Black & Decker To Acquire Excel Industries, A Leading Manufacturer Of Premier Turf-Care Equipment

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stanley Black & Decker To Acquire Excel Industries, A Leading Manufacturer Of Premier Turf-Care Equipment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Expands Commercial Outdoor Equipment Product Offerings And Adds An Extensive Dealer Network

- Expected To Be Modestly Accretive To EPS In Year One And Add $0.15 - $0.20 Per Share By Year Three, Excluding Charges

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Excel Industries for $375 million in cash.

Excel is a leading designer and manufacturer of premium commercial and residential turf-care equipment under the distinct brands of Hustler Turf Equipment (Hustler) and BigDog Mower Co. (BigDog). With over $375 million of revenue forecasted in 2021, Excel serves approximately 1,400 active independent equipment dealer outlets that stock, sell and service Hustler and BigDog products in the United States and Canada. Excel has a strong legacy of innovation and launched the first hydrostatic zero-turn mower in 1964. The Company is located in Hesston, Kansas, and has approximately 600 employees.

Stanley Black & Decker's CEO James M. Loree commented, "This is a strategically important bolt-on acquisition as we build an outdoor products leader. Excel brings a range of premier, commercial grade and prosumer turf-care equipment, an extensive dealer network, a talented team and a loyal customer base."

The acquisition will be modestly accretive to Stanley Black & Decker's EPS in year one, and accretive to EPS by approximately $0.15 - $0.20 by year three, excluding charges. The transaction, which has been approved by a majority of Excel's shareholders, is subject to purchase price adjustment provisions and customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. The transaction will be funded with cash on hand and proceeds from borrowings.

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions within its engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. Learn more at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com.

Investor Contacts:

Dennis Lange
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 827-3833

Cort Kaufman
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 515-2741

Christina Francis
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(860) 438-3470

Media Contacts:

Shannon Lapierre
Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]
(860) 259-7669

Debora Raymond
Vice President, Public Relations
[email protected]
(203) 640-8054

stanley_black_and_decker_logo.jpg

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Stanley Black & Decker makes forward-looking statements in this press release which represent its expectations or beliefs about future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements made in this press release, include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: the consummation of Stanley Black & Decker's acquisition of Excel Industries; revenue forecasts for Excel for 2021; the Excel Industries business complementing and expanding Stanley Black & Decker's existing operations; cost and growth synergies; and anticipated accretion to earnings per share.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the failure to consummate, or a delay in the consummation of, Stanley Black & Decker's acquisition of Excel Industries; failure to successfully integrate Excel Industries and achieve expected cost and growth synergies; or the acquisition-related charges being greater than anticipated.

Forward-looking statements made herein are also subject to risks and uncertainties, described in: Stanley Black & Decker's 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q; and other filings Stanley Black & Decker makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, actual results could differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Stanley Black & Decker makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring or existing after the date of any forward-looking statement.

favicon.png?sn=NE04243&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-to-acquire-excel-industries-a-leading-manufacturer-of-premier-turf-care-equipment-301374904.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE04243&Transmission_Id=202109130630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE04243&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment