Nova PRISM Selected by Additional Leading Global Manufacturer

Sept. 13, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 1, 2021

Dror David

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova announced today that another top integrated circuits (IC) manufacturer recently selected the Nova PRISM platform for its 3D NAND advanced nodes. The Nova PRISM was chosen following an extensive evaluation period due to its superior metrology performance in critical applications, enabled by the platform's spectral interferometry (SI) technology. The SI technology was proven to add an entirely new dimension of spectral information not accessible by the current traditional optical CD methods. The unique combination of proprietary hardware and advanced software enables Nova PRISM to measure in die complex 3D NAND high aspect ratio structures, which are critical to the performance and yield of such devices while uniquely separating the complex layers. "This major selection by one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers serves as further evidence of our innovative leadership and evolving position," stated Mr. Eitan Oppenhaim, Nova's president and CEO. "Furthermore, this showcases the value we bring to our customers by combining innovative hardware technologies with advanced software capabilities to solve highly complex challenges in advanced nodes to assist our customers in shortening development cycles and time to market. We are very encouraged by the traction this platform is gaining with multiple leading customers and expect further evaluations to materialize during the next few quarters." Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world.

