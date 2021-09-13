Logo
First earnings for Trucknet Enterprise from the system it developed; Saint-Gobain Romania will continue to use the platform developed by Trucknet as a paying client

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Saint-Gobain Romania, part of an international group operating throughout Europe, will use Trucknet's system for smart "matchmaking" between available capacity in trucks with cargo

- The services offered by Trucknet will be expanded to additional countries in Europe

- According to estimates, Saint-Gobain operates hundreds of thousands of transports a year across Europe

PR Newswire

EILAT, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021

EILAT, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Trucknet Enterprise(TASE: TRAN), a company that developed a platform enabling smart matching between available space in trucks with cargo (for haulage) for improving efficiency and profitability for companies, announced today that Saint-Gobain Romania intends to continue using the Trucknet platform for an additional 3.5 years as part of the 4-year contract previously signed. As may be recalled, the first 6 months were free of charge after which the customer could decide if to continue using the Trucknet platform for a fee, at the rates specified in the agreement signed earlier this year; in addition, the system could be integrated in other plants of the company.

Saint-Gobain Romania is part of an international group working throughout Europe. The company operates eight glass factories in Romania, out of which three have already implemented Trucknet's platform. During the coming year, the company is expected to implement the platform in the remaining five plants.

As said by the CEO, Mr. Hanan Friedman: "Saint-Gobain's decision to pay for using Trucknet's platform for another 3.5 years, and integrate the system in their company's additional factories, indicates the necessity in the world for the system we developed. We appreciate the trust in our technology and are pleased with the efficiency and profitability that Saint-Gobain has received from using the system.

This is a strategic agreement for us, as Saint-Gobain Romania is part of an international group operating throughout Europe.The company runs about eight factories for the manufacture of glass in Romania. "Trucknet's platform is already implemented in three of the company's factories and is planned to be integrated in the other European plants during the coming year".

About the Saint-Gobain Group:

Saint-Gobain Romania is part of an international group operating across Europe: over 75% of Saint-Gobain's sales are made in the construction market, mainly for new construction and residential renovation.

About Trucknet Enterprise:

Trucknet Enterprise developed a cloud-based All-in-One platform based on artificial intelligence (AI), business intelligence (BI), and machine learning (ML) for efficient and digitalized management of supply chain and transport processes. It offers cross-company automatic matching based on location, including an easy and quick payment solution for the B2B market. The system includes an online tool for calculating carbon emissions.

Trucknet's platform enables transportation and logistics companies to significantly minimize empty rides, by automatically prioritizing available vehicles with other transport and logistics companies, thereby offering matching for empty trucks and available cargo.

Trucknet's solution enables full automation and optimization for road transport for companies managing commercial vehicle fleets and for customers of logistics services. The system assists companies to significantly lower costs and improve efficiency and profitability through reduction of the number of empty trucks on the roads; air pollution and GHG emissions are reduced with less damage to the environment.

Trucknet's software platform interfaces with all leading work scheduling systems, TMS and leading telematics systems. Transport companies can improve and optimize vehicle fleet management and sharing of resources, by mutual use of digital documents (without the need to print). Trucknet has developed user-friendly interfaces for the driver and for the end customer offering complete connectivity, monitoring and transparency as well as providing solutions for payment through the system.

Trucknet operates in the international transportation and logistics market, which is valued at about $ 19.36 trillion. As of 2020, the company has approximately half a million trucks connected from some 4,000 companies.

Data from the world on empty trucks: in Europe 27% of trucks on the road run empty, in the United States 36% and in Asia 46%. Trucknet conducted a joint pilot project with the Renault Group during October 2020, in which a connection was made to Renault's bid system that tenders each work order. Through the system, contractors were identified on the basis of their location in relation to Renault's requests. The pilot proved that connection to Trucknet's platform led to improvement in the efficiency and profitability of logistics services by 17%. In addition, it brought savings of up to 115,000 euros in two weeks for 268 trips out of a total of 371 (68% success rate).

The results of the pilot demonstrated the platform's ability to improve efficiency and save transportation costs for logistics companies.

Trucknet has signed agreements and pilot projects with leading companies in Israel and the world, including DSV, La Poste, DPD, ChronoPost, All Cargo, Israel Post and more.

For additional information, visit: https://trucknet.io/en/

Contact:
[email protected]
Tel: +972(0) 77 97 09 090

favicon.png?sn=LN03959&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-earnings-for-trucknet-enterprise-from-the-system-it-developed-saint-gobain-romania-will-continue-to-use-the-platform-developed-by-trucknet-as-a-paying-client-301375112.html

SOURCE Trucknet Enterprise

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN03959&Transmission_Id=202109130700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN03959&DateId=20210913
