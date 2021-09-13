Cellebrite Announces Formation of Ethics & Integrity Committee

PR Newswire

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the formation of an Ethics & Integrity Committee. The role of the recently established Committee is to advise the Board of Directors on matters pertaining to evolving international law, ethical considerations related to responsible business practices, and requirements under law and regulations applied to the sale and use of Cellebrite's technologies.

Cellebrite's mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the globe. The Ethics & Integrity Committee will further this mission by providing the Board with unbiased, expert advice to ensure adherence to high ethical standards for the benefit of all stakeholders, on topics including:

Recommending a set of principles and policies to guide sales of Cellebrite solutions and services in alignment with the Company's Code of Ethics and applicable laws, regulations, internationally accepted norms and best practices.

Advising on emerging and developing technology trends, use, and regulations.

Providing recommendations on adapting policies to address ethics and human rights matters.

Reviewing and assessing the Company's communications to shareholders and the public with respect to the Company's policies and practices.

"As the global leader in the DI industry, we recognize our responsibility to our customers to operate in a transparent and ethical manner. Our commitment to creating a safer world and operating lawfully and ethically is unwavering," said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite CEO. "The Ethics and Integrity Committee provides Cellebrite with independent, world-leading expertise to bolster our partnerships with industry leaders and practitioners, allowing us to establish best practices for the ethical use of Digital Intelligence solutions in aiding public safety and enterprise organizations to address growing criminal, terror, and civil threats," said Yossi Carmil, Cellebrite CEO.

The Ethics & Integrity Committee will be comprised of eight members. The Committee currently consists of the following members, with more to be added by the end of the year:

Prof. Gabriella Blum is the Rita E. Hauser Professor of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law and Vice Dean for the Graduate Program and International Legal Studies at Harvard Law School. She is also the Faculty Director of the Program on International Law and Armed Conflict (PILAC) and a member of the Program on Negotiation Executive Board. Prior to joining the Harvard faculty, Blum served for seven years as a Senior Legal Advisor in the International Law Department of the Military Advocate General's Corps in the Israel Defense Forces, and for another year as a Strategy Advisor to the Israeli National Security Council.

William P. Eber is a former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) where he was responsible for recognizing evolving technologies that have the potential to add value to existing digital forensics and malware analytic core competencies. Previously, Mr. Eber was the Director at the Department of Defense Computer Forensics Laboratory (DCFL) where he oversaw digital and multimedia forensics and cyber investigative processes, procedures, and standards for criminal investigations, counterterrorism activities, safety inquiries and countering threats to critical infrastructure. Today, Mr. Eber volunteers his time at National Parks and the Army Corps of Engineers.

Anthony J. Ferrante is the Global Head of Cybersecurity and a Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting, a global business advisory firm. Prior to joining FTI, Mr. Ferrante served as Director for Cyber Incident Response at the U.S. National Security Council at the White House. Before joining the National Security Council, Mr. Ferrante was Chief of Staff of the FBI's Cyber Division. He joined the FBI as a special agent in 2005, assigned to the FBI's New York Field Office. In 2006, Mr. Ferrante was selected as a member of the FBI's Cyber Action Team, a fly-team of experts who deploy globally to respond to the most critical cyber incidents on behalf of the U.S. Government.

Doron Herman is an expert in the field of Online Child Protection and the founder of Safe School Analytics, a startup that analyzes the social climate in a school and provides students with tailored lectures and lesson plans. Mr. Herman currently hosts a legal affairs show on Reshet.tv in Israel and spent more than a decade as a journalist, where his experience included being the Head of Crime Desk and Cyberwarfare on Channel 13 News Israel and a News Reporter for Israel Defense Forces. Today, Mr. Herman is widely recognized for his lectures and numerous documentaries relating to protecting children online.

Gil Kerlikowske is a former Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where he became the first confirmed commissioner in the Obama administration of the 60,000-personnel agency responsible for border security and customs. Mr. Kerlikowske also served as the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy between 2009 and 2014. He has served as Chief of Police in four cities and worked in the United States Justice Department. Mr. Kerlikowske was an IOP Fellow at Harvard Kennedy School of Government and is currently a distinguished Non-resident Fellow at Rice University .

Prof. Yuli Tamir is an Israeli academic and former politician who served as a member of the Knesset for the Labor Party between 2003 and 2010, and as the Minister of Immigrant Absorption and Education, as well as the deputy speaker of the Knesset and a member of the Finance Committee, the Educational Committee and the Security and Foreign Affairs Committee. Ms. Tamir was a fellow at the Harvard Center for Human Values and the Harvard Center for Ethics and the Professions. Ms. Tamir was a co-founder of Peace Now, a liberal advocacy group in Israel with aim of promoting a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. For over a decade Ms. Tamir held the role of President at Shenkar College of Engineering and Design and today she is the President of Beit Berl College .

