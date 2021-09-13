OTC Markets Group Welcomes Dimeco, Inc. to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Dimeco, Inc. (OTCQX: DIMC), the parent holding company of The Dime Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank that serves Northeast Pennsylvania, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Dimeco, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Dimeco, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DIMC." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

President and Chief Executive Officer of Dimeco, Inc. and The Dime Bank, Peter Bochnovich stated, "At The Dime Bank, we believe in creating amazing customer experiences and that intention encompasses our shareholders, too. Since 1905, we have been making a difference in the lives of those we touch by helping generations of customers realize their goals and dreams. We want our Dimeco investors and potential investors to have access to financial information that is easy to understand and helpful in making their investment decisions. We aim to generate broader recognition by investors, enhance shareholder value, and emphasize The Dime Bank's commitment to the communities we serve."

Boenning & Scattergood, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Dimeco, Inc.

Dimeco, Inc. is the parent holding company of The Dime Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank that serves Northeast Pennsylvania. The Dime Bank offers a full array of financial services including traditional banking products, innovative electronic banking services and a wealth management division. For more information, visit www.thedimebank.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

