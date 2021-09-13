Yext Announces Digital Event with Samsung on Customer Support in Ecommerce

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yext Announces Digital Event with Samsung on Customer Support in Ecommerce

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Samsung's Director of Search and Design Strategy will join Yext to discuss the state of the ecommerce industry and how brands can scale customer support solutions during busy seasons.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the AI Search Company, today announced a digital event with Samsung, a global industry leader in technology and business that is leveraging Support Answers, Yext's AI search solution for customer support.

Yext_Samsung_SupportCenterfortheHolidaySeason.jpg

The event, "How Samsung is Preparing its Support Center for the Holiday Season," is set for Tuesday, September 14th, at 1 p.m. (ET) / 10 a.m. (PT) and will feature speakers from both Yext and Samsung. Scott Messina, Samsung's Director of Search and Design Strategy, Lee Zucker, Yext's Head of Industry for CPG/DTC and Retail, and Joe Jorczak, Yext's Head of Industry for Service and Support, will discuss the state of the industry in ecommerce, the growing need to scale customer support solutions during busy seasons, and Samsung's own approach to customer experience and support.

"The ecommerce market is growing at a historic pace, and brands have already experienced the deluge of support tickets that comes with that accelerated growth," said Joe Jorczak, Head of Industry for Service and Support at Yext. "As we approach the holiday season, businesses need to be even more prepared to provide an exceptional support experience to customers, starting with their own help sites. We're excited to collaborate with Samsung to share experiences, insights, and tips that retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer brands can leverage to succeed during ecomm's busiest months."

Register for Yext and Samsung's event here.

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the AI Search Company and is on a mission to transform the enterprise with AI search.

With the explosion of information and data online, search has never been more important. However, while the world of consumer search has innovated over time, enterprise search has not. In fact, the majority of enterprise search is powered by outdated keyword search technology that only scans for keywords and delivers a list of hyperlinks rather than actually answering questions.

Yext, the AI Search Company, offers a modern, AI-powered Answers Platform that understands natural language so that when people ask questions about a business online they get direct answers – not links.

Brands like Verizon, Vanguard, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business with answers-led AI search.

CONTACT: Amanda Kontor, [email protected]

yext_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY02796&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yext-announces-digital-event-with-samsung-on-customer-support-in-ecommerce-301374853.html

SOURCE Yext, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY02796&Transmission_Id=202109130700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY02796&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment