Ritchie Bros. sells 8,100+ items for CA$59+ million in September Edmonton auction

15,200+ online bidders from 62 countries registered for the Sep. 8 – 10, 2021 unreserved auction

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros. held its fourth Edmonton site auction of the year last week, selling 8,100+ equipment items and trucks for 1,100+ consignors. The three-day online auction attracted more than 15,200 online bidders and generated CA$59+ million (US$46+ million) in gross transaction value.

Approximately 91% of the equipment in the September 8 – 10, 2021 online auction was sold to buyers in Canada, including 53% sold to Alberta buyers, 15% sold to British Columbia, and 9% to Saskatchewan. The remaining 9% of the equipment was sold to International buyers from as far away as India, Ireland, and South Korea.

"This has been one of the longest and driest construction seasons ever in Alberta, resulting high project completion rates and strong demand from contractors needing equipment," said Andrew Lutic, Regional Sales Manger, Ritchie Bros. "Companies that have surplus equipment are being rewarded with strong pricing. In fact, many consignors last week told us they wish they had more equipment to sell, but still have projects to finish up. Our next big Edmonton auction will be held in late October—I encourage consignors to contact us early so we can start advertising their gear to the world."

Five Big Sellers:

2019 Komatsu HM400-5 6x6 articulated dump truck – CA$362,500 (US$286,665)

2015 Komatsu D375A-6 crawler tractor – CA$270,000 (US$213,516)

2015 Western Star 4900SA 17,465-litre tri-drive vac truck – CA$240,000 (US$189,792)

2001 Cozad 16+16 lowboy – CA$172,500 (US$136,413)

2018 Komatsu WA250PZ-6 wheel loader – US$162,500 (US$128,505)

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: EDMONTON, AB (SEPTEMBER 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): CA$59+ million (US$46+ million)

Total Registered Bidders: 15,200+

Total Number of Lots: 8,100+

Total Number of Consignors: 1,100+

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 50,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming events, including Montreal, QC on Sep. 15 – 16; Toronto, ON on Sep. 22 – 24; and Truro, NS on Sep. 28 – 29. The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet.com and a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E.

