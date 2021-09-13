Dana Accelerates Electrification of Underground Mining Vehicles with New High-Efficiency e-Powershift Transmission

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Dana Accelerates Electrification of Underground Mining Vehicles with New High-Efficiency e-Powershift Transmission

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) today debuted the new Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission, a modular and flexible two-speed solution that offers power take-off (PTO) functionality for electrified heavy-duty mining vehicles.

dana_incorporated_logo_Logo.jpg

Delivering high efficiency and superior performance in a compact package that simplifies the mining industry's transition to electrification, the dual-motor version of the e-Powershift transmission supports continuous power outputs up to 322 horsepower (240 kW), while the single-motor configuration is engineered for 161 horsepower (120 kW) of continuous output.

Its flexible, power-dense design makes it ideal for a wide range of applications, including small- to medium-sized loaders and trucks used in underground mining, as well as construction wheel loaders, large lift trucks, and terminal tractors. The highly efficient dual-motor configuration shown at MINExpo® delivers the optimal tractive effort in every duty cycle without torque interruption.

The Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission will be available for prototype testing by original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by the end of this year.

"For more than half a century, Dana has been a trusted top-tier supplier of drive systems that deliver superior performance for mining vehicles," said Jeroen Decleer, senior vice president, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems for Dana Incorporated. "The new e-Powershift transmission showcases how we are leveraging our comprehensive portfolio of electrification technologies to provide mining OEMs with complete solutions that can help accelerate their journeys to e-Mobility."

The launch of the Spicer Electrified e-Powershift transmission demonstrates how Dana is rapidly and effectively developing market-ready solutions that can help streamline and accelerate the mining industry's transition to electrification.

It is equipped with Dana TM4 high-voltage motors from 350 to 800 volts to improve efficiency, reduce total package size, and provide redundancy as needed. The motors have delivered field-proven performance and durability for hundreds of thousands of hours in underground mining and other heavy-duty applications.

The e-Powershift transmission offers highly efficient shifting through a patented wet clutch and synchronizer, and it can be configured with four-wheel-drive disconnect and a PTO that eliminates the need for an additional motor and inverter.

The system is an efficient turnkey solution, with drivetrain integration simplified through the use of a single APC transmission control unit. It uses proprietary software engineered to optimize machine operation through numerous drive and PTO modes, including hill-hold and functional safety readiness.

The e-Powershift transmission will be shown as part of a complete system that includes heavy-duty Spicer® axles engineered to withstand the most severe mining environments while offering superior braking power for reliability under full load conditions on all operating grades. The system also includes Spicer® driveshafts designed for longer life, minimal maintenance, and lower operating costs.

To learn more about all of Dana's traditional and electrified drive and motion systems for mining vehicles, visit booth S-24221 in the South Hall at MINExpo this week.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL04038&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-accelerates-electrification-of-underground-mining-vehicles-with-new-high-efficiency-e-powershift-transmission-301374920.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL04038&Transmission_Id=202109130700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL04038&DateId=20210913
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment