Revasum Appoints Rebecca Shooter-Dodd President and CEO & Executive Director

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Revasum Appoints Rebecca Shooter-Dodd President and CEO & Executive Director

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor technology and equipment firm Revasum, Inc. (ASX: RVS) ('Revasum' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Shooter-Dodd to the roles of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Executive Director effective immediately.

Revasum_President_and_CEO_Rebecca_Shooter_Dodd.jpg

Ms. Shooter-Dodd is currently the Company's Chief Financial and Operating Officer (CFOO), and Company Secretary. The Company will commence an executive search for a Chief Financial Officer.

Ms. Shooter-Dodd has made a significant contribution to Revasum since joining the firm January 2019, initially as Corporate Controller. She was promoted to CFO in November 2020 and took on the additional operating role in May this year. She was previously an auditor in BDO's assurance practice in Sydney and London, and is an ICAEW Charted Accountant, licensed in the UK.

In her capacity as CFOO, Ms. Shooter-Dodd has been instrumental in bringing the 6EZ Silicon Carbide (SiC) Wafer Polisher to the market and overseeing the first sales and the initial steps in the tool's commercialization. Under her management, business margins have significantly improved, a sizeable backlog of equipment orders has positioned the Company well for growth in the remainder of the financial year, and she led a successful A$7.9M capital raise.

Revasum Director, Kevin Landis, said, "We are extremely pleased to appoint Rebecca Shooter-Dodd to the roles of Company President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. She has performed exceptionally well in leadership roles across the corporate, financial and operational divisions of the Company, and has the right skills set to navigate the Company through its next stage of growth." Mr. Landis continued "We have significantly strengthened our executive team and I feel confident in its ability to lead the Company as we build out our product offering and development, and sales opportunities to enhance earnings and generate shareholder value."

Ms. Shooter-Dodd commented, "I appreciate the opportunity the Board of Directors has given me, which is a vote of confidence for the entire Revasum team and clear recognition of the success we are starting to realize." Ms. Shooter-Dodd continued, "The team and I have worked hard to narrow the Company's focus, leverage our core technology strengths, improve execution, and put Revasum on a path for sustainable, profitable growth. I look forward to the challenge of leading this team and to continuing to execute on our overall growth objectives and finish what we have started."

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WAS AUTHORIZED FOR RELEASE BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Company Contact


Media Contact

Rebecca Shooter-Dodd


Jane Munday

President and CEO


FTI Consulting

[email protected]


[email protected]

+1 (805) 541-6424


+61 488 400 248

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, financial projections, our statements regarding expected events, including expected revenue and earnings, system shipments, expected product offerings, product development, market adoption and technical advances. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on our current expectations and information currently available to management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the Company, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date they are made. Revasum does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the ASX Listing Rules. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events and developments to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

About Revasum

Revasum (ARBN: 629 268 533) specializes in the design and manufacturing of equipment used for the global semiconductor industry. Revasum's equipment helps drive advanced manufacturing technology for critical growth markets, including automotive, IoT, and 5G. Our product portfolio includes state of the art equipment for the grinding, polishing, and chemical mechanical planarization processes used to manufacture devices for those key end markets. All of Revasum's equipment is designed and developed in close collaboration with our customers. Learn how we create the equipment that generates the technology of today and tomorrow, visit www.revasum.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY04131&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/revasum-appoints-rebecca-shooter-dodd-president-and-ceo--executive-director-301375000.html

SOURCE Revasum, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY04131&Transmission_Id=202109130700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY04131&DateId=20210913
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment