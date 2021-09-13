Logo
Palatin to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a specialized biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin peptide receptor systems, today announced that Carl Spana, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Palatin_Technologies_Logo.jpg

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin, such as statements about clinical trial plans and potential results for PL9643, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

favicon.png?sn=PH04148&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-to-participate-in-hc-wainwright-23rd-annual-global-investment-virtual-conference-301375001.html

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

