Imperfect Foods Takes Distribution Network to Next Level with Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. ( MANH) today announced that Imperfect Foods , the leading online grocer on a mission to eliminate food waste, has selected Manhattan Active ® Warehouse Management to modernize its distribution operations and support its rapid and ongoing growth. Implementation is set to complete in Q4 2021 at its pilot distribution center in San Antonio, Texas, with its remaining five DCs to immediately follow.



Founded in 2015 with a mission to eliminate food waste and build a better food system for everyone, Imperfect Foods has rapidly grown into a business that serves hundreds of thousands of customers across the United States. The company reached a point where it needed a warehouse management system (WMS) capable of improving inventory visibility, decreasing operational costs and providing real-time metrics and reporting. With such rapid growth, Imperfect Foods also needed a solution that could scale with the business.

After a rigorous selection process, Imperfect Foods selected Manhattan’s market-leading WMS, Manhattan Active Warehouse Management. Designed to unify every aspect of distribution, Manhattan Active WM is the industry’s most robust solution with continuous access to new capabilities. As the first cloud-native, enterprise-class WMS, its advanced architecture will provide Imperfect Foods with the scalability it requires.

“Imperfect Foods has experienced incredible growth since first opening our doors six years ago,” said Tyrell Childs, vice president of operations at Imperfect Foods. “When we made the decision to begin our search for a WMS, we knew we would need the best solution on the market with the limitless ability to grow rapidly with us, which is what led us to Manhattan’s WMS.”

“We are proud to partner with such an innovative and environmentally friendly organization,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas. “Having recently announced its pledge to become a net-zero carbon operation by 2030, Imperfect Foods will benefit from the many advanced features that improve supply chain sustainability found in Manhattan Active WM. We look forward to helping Imperfect Foods take this important initiative and its overall business success to the next level.”

Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

ABOUT IMPERFECT FOODS

Imperfect Foods is the leading online grocer at the forefront of building a less wasteful food system. Founded in 2015, the company’s mission of eliminating food waste is powered by working directly with farmers and producers to rescue and redistribute goods across multiple grocery categories, including produce, shelf-stable items, dairy, meat, seafood, and their fan-favorite collection of private label offerings. Imperfect Foods delivers these goods directly to doorsteps through a customizable subscription service. To date, Imperfect Foods has saved 139 million pounds of food from going to waste. To learn more, visit www.imperfectfoods.com

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.