PDS Biotechnology to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit

Marketwired
Sep 13, 2021
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation ( PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, announced today that its management will present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

The presentation will provide an update on the three ongoing PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trials. The talk will also provide updates on progression of two other investigational pipeline products PDS0102 (Versamune®-TARP) and PDS0103 (Versamune®-MUC1) into human clinical trials. The conference is taking place virtually from September 21 - 23, 2021. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & Med Tech Summit:
Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time: 3:45 pm EDT
Investors can register for the conference HERE.

Following the conference a webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website, https://pdsbiotech.com/.

About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

About PDS0101
PDS Biotech’s lead candidate, PDS0101, combines the utility of the Versamune® platform with targeted antigens in HPV-expressing cancers. In partnership with Merck & Co., PDS Biotech is evaluating a combination of PDS0101 and KEYTRUDA® in a Phase 2 study in first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotech is also conducting two additional Phase 2 studies in advanced HPV-associated cancers and advanced localized cervical cancer with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, respectively.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Deanne Randolph
PDS Biotech
Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613
Email: [email protected]

Rich Cockrell
CG Capital
Phone: +1 (404) 736-3838
Email: [email protected]

