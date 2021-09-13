SmileDirectClub Supports Afghan Refugees With Donation of Oral Health Essentials

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today an ongoing partnership with global humanitarian aid and relief organization, the International Rescue Committee (IRC), to provide oral hygiene essentials including the brand’s toothbrushes and toothpaste to Afghan refugees in the United States.



As 64,000 children, women, and men escape grave danger in Afghanistan and seek shelter, SmileDirectClub recognizes the dire need for continuous aid and will donate a total of 20,000 toothbrushes and toothpaste for refugees throughout the next year.

“SmileDirectClub’s mission has always been to provide accessible and affordable oral care solutions for all,” said Alex Fenkell, Co-Founder of SmileDirectClub. “Given the recent events overseas, we want to ensure that recently displaced Afghans have the oral health necessities to help them through this trying time. After seeing a glimpse of the unimaginable humanitarian crisis these children, women and men have faced, SmileDirectClub is pleased to partner with the IRC as we recognize donations on a consistent basis is critical in helping refugees transition to a new life.”

Through SmileDirectClub’s yearlong partnership with IRC, the company will donate thousands of products with frequency dependent on the need to replenish. For more information on SmileDirectClub, visit https://smiledirectclub.com/.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:

SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]

About International Rescue Committee (IRC)

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world’s worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and over 20 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future, and strengthen their communities. Learn more at www.rescue.org and follow the IRC on Twitter & Facebook.