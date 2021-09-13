Zoetis to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care Summit

Zoetis+Inc. ( NYSE:ZTS, Financial) will participate in the Jefferies Virtual Pet Care Summit on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Glenn David, Executive Vice President and Group President, International Operations, Aquaculture, BioDevices and Pet Insurance, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.zoetis.com%2Fevents-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website at the conclusion of the event.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. In 2020, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion with ~11,300 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

ZTS-COR

ZTS-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005084/en/