MoneyLion Launches New Cryptocurrency Offering With $1,000,000 Prize Pool Giveaway

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

New Service Enables Users to Buy and Sell Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as Earn Bitcoin through Spending Roundups

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion” or the “Company”), an award-winning, data-driven, digital financial platform, today announced the launch of its new cryptocurrency capabilities, enabling customers to buy and sell digital currencies within the Company’s all-in-one app. Eligible MoneyLion customers will initially be able to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as round-up their debit card purchases in Bitcoin. In the coming months, the Company plans to add more cryptocurrencies and related features to the offering.

“At MoneyLion, we are always looking for ways to advance our mission of providing hardworking Americans with greater financial access, and we’re thrilled to now extend that access to allow our users to confidently explore the growing digital currency market,” said Dee Choubey, MoneyLion co-founder and CEO. “We have been very intentional in how we’ve integrated our crypto offering into the platform by offering our members both the ability to transact directly in digital assets along with a ‘found money’ approach that enables them to gain exposure to the asset class slowly over time by allowing them to round-up their debit card purchases in Bitcoin.”

“We view the new cryptocurrency offering as an important part of the MoneyLion platform, which includes banking, lending & investing solutions along with tools to help our customers better manage their finances, all in one app. Offering this emerging asset class is a natural addition to our existing savings and investing products, and supports our goal of providing customers with access to a variety of asset classes, along with the tools and education they are looking for to feel confident in their financial decisions.”

MoneyLion’s cryptocurrency offering is supported by robust educational content and resources to help customers understand cryptocurrencies, the risk and opportunities related to buying and selling cryptocurrencies and information on blockchain technology, available both directly in the MoneyLion app as well as at https://www.moneylion.com/cryptocurrency/.

The rollout is underway and will continue over the coming weeks, with the new capabilities available to all eligible MoneyLion customers on October 5.

MoneyLion to Sponsor $1,000,000 Crypto Prize Pool

To mark the launch of the new service, MoneyLion is sponsoring a $1,000,000 Crypto Prize Pool, offering early adopters of MoneyLion Crypto a Bitcoin reward. New and existing customers who sign up for a MoneyLion Crypto account and meet the eligibility requirements between September 16 and October 5, 2021, will be entered into the prize pool. The more participants who register, the greater the prize pool will grow. At the end of the promotional period, the entire pool funds will be equally distributed to all registrants, for up to a total of $1,000,000 in Bitcoin. For more information on the Prize Pool, including terms and conditions, visit https://www.moneylion.com/crypto/.

MoneyLion’s cryptocurrency transaction and custody services are powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC. Trading and custody capabilities as well as the Crypto Prize Pool are available to all eligible U.S. residents located outside of New York and Hawaii.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with over 8.5 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members’ trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct Offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People’s Voice Award.

For more information about the company, visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit www.moneylion.com/investors and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

Contacts

MoneyLion Communications
[email protected]

