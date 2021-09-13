Dr. Henry Ji, Sorrento Chairman and CEO, to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference September 13-15, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRNE, "Sorrento"), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Global Investment Conference (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference). The conference is being held virtually on September 13-15, 2021.



Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO of Sorrento, will provide corporate updates and highlights associated with Sorrento’s product pipeline in the strategic focus areas of the company: COVID-19, Cancer and Autoimmune Therapeutics, and Non-Opioid Pain Management.

COVID-19 Product Portfolio Highlights:

COVISTIX: COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Detection Test in commercialization in Mexico with an EUA from COFEPRIS. Regulatory approval processes in progress in the US, Canada, Brazil, and WHO EUL (Emergency Use Listing), with active partnering discussions for global commercialization.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Detection Test in commercialization in Mexico with an EUA from COFEPRIS. Regulatory approval processes in progress in the US, Canada, Brazil, and WHO EUL (Emergency Use Listing), with active partnering discussions for global commercialization. COVIDROPS (STI-2099) : Intranasal neutralizing antibody (nAb) formulation in Phase 2 trials in UK, US and soon in Mexico for newly diagnosed COVID patients in an outpatient setting.

Intranasal neutralizing antibody (nAb) formulation in Phase 2 trials in UK, US and soon in Mexico for newly diagnosed COVID patients in an outpatient setting. COVI-AMG (STI-2020): Potentially highly potent/low dose antibody in a 2 minute IV-push in Phase 2 trials for systemic treatment in an outpatient setting.

Potentially highly potent/low dose antibody in a 2 minute IV-push in Phase 2 trials for systemic treatment in an outpatient setting. COVISHIELD antibody (STI-9167): Demonstrating potent in vitro virus neutralization across all currently known variants of concern (VoCs) and reducing replicating virus in the lungs of infected transgenic K18 mice (with human ACE2 receptor) to undetectable levels (following infection by SARS-CoV-2 WA-1 strain or VoCs including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Lambda).

Demonstrating potent in vitro virus neutralization across all currently known variants of concern (VoCs) and reducing replicating virus in the lungs of infected transgenic K18 mice (with human ACE2 receptor) to undetectable levels (following infection by SARS-CoV-2 WA-1 strain or VoCs including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Lambda). MPI-8 and its SAR-Improved Analog (1121): Small molecule antiviral targeting SARS-CoV-2 main protease, demonstrating broad-spectrum, potent antiviral activities against SARS-CoV-2 and all currently known VoCs.

Small molecule antiviral targeting SARS-CoV-2 main protease, demonstrating broad-spectrum, potent antiviral activities against SARS-CoV-2 and all currently known VoCs. Multivalent mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine: Elicited a stronger humoral immune response against Delta VoC as compared to SARS-CoV-2 intramuscular mRNA vaccine in preclinical studies.

Elicited a stronger humoral immune response against Delta VoC as compared to SARS-CoV-2 intramuscular mRNA vaccine in preclinical studies. Recombinant RBD Subunit Vaccine: Demonstrated strong humoral immune response against WA-1 and Delta VoC in preclinical studies.

Demonstrated strong humoral immune response against WA-1 and Delta VoC in preclinical studies. Abivertinib: Phase 2 studies for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in hospitalized COVID patients in US (96 Pts) and Brazil (400 Pts) are completed.

Phase 2 studies for treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) in hospitalized COVID patients in US (96 Pts) and Brazil (400 Pts) are completed. COVI-MSC: Phase 2 for ARDS in ICU COVID patients are ongoing in US and Brazil.



Cancer and Autoimmune Product Portfolio Highlights:

Abivertinib: Phase 3 topline data in NSCLC available Q4 2021.

Phase 3 topline data in NSCLC available Q4 2021. Abivertinib: IND for Phase 2 in Prostate Cancer to be filed Q4 2021.

IND for Phase 2 in Prostate Cancer to be filed Q4 2021. PD-L1 antibody : In Phase 3 for SCLC and NDA submission in China for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer.

: In Phase 3 for SCLC and NDA submission in China for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. CD38 ADC: In Phase 1 for Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma.

In Phase 1 for Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma. CD38 DAR-T: In Phase 1 for Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma.

In Phase 1 for Relapsed and Refractory Multiple Myeloma. CD47 antibody: In Phase 1 in solid tumors.

In Phase 1 in solid tumors. SOFUSA: Lymphatic delivery of Enbrel in Phase 1b in refractory rheumatoid arthritis patients.



Non-Opioid Pain Management Product Portfolio Highlights:

ZTlido: Commercial with strong sales growth and expanded coverage for up to 65% of lives nationally.

Commercial with strong sales growth and expanded coverage for up to 65% of lives nationally. SP-102: Phase 3/pivotal trial (US) completed full enrollment.

Phase 3/pivotal trial (US) completed full enrollment. Resiniferatoxin (RTX): In Phase 2 for Osteoarthritis pain management.

In Phase 2 for Osteoarthritis pain management. RTX: In Phase 2 trial for intractable cancer pain (pending FDA clearance).

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including Abivertinib, COVIGUARD™, COVI-AMG™, COVISHIELD™, COVI-MSC™ and COVIDROPS™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVITRACK™, COVISTIX™ and COVITRACE™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a Phase 1b trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase 1b trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

For more information visit www.sorrentotherapeutics.com.

