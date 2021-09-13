Valvoline and Cummins Announce Renewal of Longstanding Marketing and Technology Partnership

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) – a U.S.-based, leading worldwide supplier of premium automotive services and branded lubricants – and Cummins Inc. – the world's largest independent manufacturer of engines and related components with operations in over 190 countries and territories – announced today a five-year renewal of their longstanding marketing and technology partnership agreement.

Under this renewal, Cummins will endorse and recommend Valvoline's Premium Blue™ engine oil for its heavy-duty diesel engines and generators and will sell Valvoline product through its multiple channels worldwide. Additionally, Cummins' plants across the globe will use Valvoline-supplied lubricants and oils in day-to-day operations.

"When I think about our unique partnership with Cummins, I think about two of the best-known teams in our respective fields making each other better," said Valvoline Chief Executive Officer Sam Mitchell. "This relationship is undeniably one of the most important ones we have, and our strategic and fruitful alignment is ultimately beneficial for our companies, our people and our customers."

"This is a fantastic partnership that couples our cutting-edge engines with Valvoline's innovative motor oils to provide optimal performance for our customers," said Tracy Embree, Cummins Vice President and President of the Distribution Business. "Our engines are working in some of the toughest conditions around the world, so we benefit from the strong products that Valvoline brings to supplement their performance. We truly bring out the best in one another."

Since the mid-1990s, Valvoline and Cummins have worked in tandem to develop lubricants for numerous heavy-duty applications, including fluids for vehicles powered by alternative fuels. Additionally, and because of this partnership, many unique products have been developed, tested and launched, including Valvoline Premium Blue One Solution and Valvoline Premium One Solution Gen2™ – oils given multiple industry awards for their superior quality and unmatched savings to end-users.

"The value of this partnership is about delivering optimal engine performance, protecting those engines for a long life and helping our customers lower their operating costs," said Mitchell.

"This partnership has resulted in a multitude of successes, the first of which was the introduction of Valvoline Premium Blue branded motor oil. Even after more than two decades, it is still the only motor oil brand that Cummins endorses," added Embree.

Valvoline's Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 engine oil not only works in diesel and gasoline engines, but also in engines powered by natural gas. Because of this, Premium Blue One Solution Gen2 has become the preferred oil for multiple companies due to its industry-leading oil drain intervals.

In addition to its strategic partnership and ongoing, collaborative product and technology innovation, Cummins and Valvoline have formed numerous joint ventures around the world focused on the production, distribution and marketing of lubricants, grease and allied products.

"We believe that the Valvoline/Cummins relationship can get even stronger over these next five years and beyond as we partner more closely and align our teams to bring value to even more customers around the world," added Mitchell.

