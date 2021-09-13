Sonim Technologies Launches New XP3plus Ultra-Rugged Flip Phone

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today the launch of the XP3plus flip phone, now available at T-Mobile. The new Sonim XP3plus builds on the legacy of its ultra-rugged, and very popular, predecessor, the XP3, to deliver enhanced capabilities for those who work in demanding environments and need simple, fast and reliable voice communications.

The XP3plus features a larger display, additional programmable buttons to improve productivity, and a new intuitive user interface with dynamic soft keys. A larger battery, strongest in its' class, offers performance that will last extra shifts. Large, tactile and glove-friendly PTT and Emergency/SOS buttons offer instant mistake-free communication when it matters most. For construction, field service, first responders, transportation and logistics workers who are constantly on the go, the XP3plus is compatible with a wide range of industrial-grade accessories including headsets, remote speaker microphones, vehicle mounts and more.

"There's a large base of frontline and field workers who need reliable, durable and simple communications, and for the last two years the XP3 rugged flip phone has met those needs to become Sonim's highest volume product," said John Graff, Sonim chief marketing officer. "Now we are building on the tremendous customer feedback to further improve the performance, usability and simplicity with the introduction of the XP3plus available at T-Mobile."

This compact flip phone meets Sonim's Rugged Performance Standards (RPS). Based on more than ten years of feedback from customer usage in the world's most extreme environments, Sonim Rugged Performance Standards consist of 12 benchmarks of endurance and durability and reassure Sonim customers at work or play. The XP3plus is drop proof and waterproof. It can withstand drops from 1.5 meters onto concrete and be submerged in 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Audio quality in Sonim devices is superior and the XP3plus is no exception. The 100dB+ ultra-loud and clear audio speaker with noise-cancellation is loud enough to be heard in the noisiest construction site, manufacturing floor or family gathering. The flip phone comes with Sonim's industry-leading 3 year comprehensive warranty that prevents the cost of device replacement. To see the XP3plus in action, click here.

The XP3plus is now available via T-Mobile online and will be available in stores on Oct. 22. To learn more, visit Sonim XP3plus. To purchase the XP3plus from T-Mobile, visit T-Mobile XP3plus.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to, among other things, future performance of Sonim's and its partners' devices and technologies and continued market acceptance of same. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For a listing of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, see the potential factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonim-technologies-launches-new-xp3plus-ultra-rugged-flip-phone-301374816.html

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.