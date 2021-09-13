Hidden Valley Ranch Debuts Life-Size Bottle Costume and Treat Size Packets for Halloween

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Valley® Ranch is giving superfans a new way to show their ranch love with the official Hidden Valley Ranch Costume and Hidden Valley Ranch Halloween Treat Size Packets.

For years, ranch fans have been DIY-ing Hidden Valley Ranch costumes, but now they can be sure to win best-dressed in the official Hidden Valley Ranch Costume. And to double the fun, those looking for the perfect couple's or BFF ensemble can grab the official Pizza Costume to dress up as everyone's favorite dipping duo.

To make things even tastier, there's also a new trick-or-treat goodie on the block this year. Fans can purchase Hidden Valley Ranch Halloween Treat Size Packets to ranchify their trick-or-treaters' bags or bring a deliciously spooky addition to the Halloween party pizza table.

"Halloween is one of the top pizza delivery nights of the year, which means Halloween and pizza go together as well as Hidden Valley Ranch and pizza," says Nadine Katkhouda, Associate Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "It's the ideal occasion to not only enjoy the most delicious duo of ranch and pizza, but to become it."

All items are available for purchase at the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop starting September 13 and while supplies last. The Hidden Valley Ranch Costume sells for $40 and fans can add on the pizza costume for an additional $35. Hidden Valley Ranch Halloween Treat Size Packets can be purchased for $20. Costs exclude shipping and handling, which are calculated at checkout.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for brining ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Ready-To-Eat Dips introduce a thick and creamy ranch to easily scoop with favorite snacks, and Hidden Valley Ranch Blasted Dipping Sauces bring bold flavor to enhance any food. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

