Hidden Valley Ranch Debuts Life-Size Bottle Costume and Treat Size Packets for Halloween

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hidden Valley Ranch Debuts Life-Size Bottle Costume and Treat Size Packets for Halloween

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brand helps fans celebrate holiday with ranch-and-pizza duo costume and treat size packets

PR Newswire

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Valley® Ranch is giving superfans a new way to show their ranch love with the official Hidden Valley Ranch Costume and Hidden Valley Ranch Halloween Treat Size Packets.

For years, ranch fans have been DIY-ing Hidden Valley Ranch costumes, but now they can be sure to win best-dressed in the official Hidden Valley Ranch Costume. And to double the fun, those looking for the perfect couple's or BFF ensemble can grab the official Pizza Costume to dress up as everyone's favorite dipping duo.

To make things even tastier, there's also a new trick-or-treat goodie on the block this year. Fans can purchase Hidden Valley Ranch Halloween Treat Size Packets to ranchify their trick-or-treaters' bags or bring a deliciously spooky addition to the Halloween party pizza table.

"Halloween is one of the top pizza delivery nights of the year, which means Halloween and pizza go together as well as Hidden Valley Ranch and pizza," says Nadine Katkhouda, Associate Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "It's the ideal occasion to not only enjoy the most delicious duo of ranch and pizza, but to become it."

All items are available for purchase at the Hidden Valley Ranch Shop starting September 13 and while supplies last. The Hidden Valley Ranch Costume sells for $40 and fans can add on the pizza costume for an additional $35. Hidden Valley Ranch Halloween Treat Size Packets can be purchased for $20. Costs exclude shipping and handling, which are calculated at checkout.

To learn more about Hidden Valley® Ranch, visit www.hiddenvalley.com and follow the brand on Twitter.

About Hidden Valley Ranch
Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for brining ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Ready-To-Eat Dips introduce a thick and creamy ranch to easily scoop with favorite snacks, and Hidden Valley Ranch Blasted Dipping Sauces bring bold flavor to enhance any food. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

The Clorox Company
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 9,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2021 sales of $7.3 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® grilling products; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality CALM™, and NeoCell® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and the 2021 Parity.org Best Places for Women to Advance list, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2021. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-B

For media inquiries:
Jordyn Volk
Current Global
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG02783&sd=2021-09-13 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hidden-valley-ranch-debuts-life-size-bottle-costume-and-treat-size-packets-for-halloween-301374762.html

SOURCE Hidden Valley® Ranch

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG02783&Transmission_Id=202109130900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG02783&DateId=20210913
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment