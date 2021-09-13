MySizeID Now Available for WIX ECommerce Apparel Brands, Helps Retailers Drive Customer Size Confidence and Revenue Growth

PR Newswire

AIRPORT CITY, Israel, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MySize, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of innovative measurement solutions, today announced that MYSizeID is available to Wix eCommerce stores and can now easily be deployed by downloading the MySize API. In addition to this integration with Wix, MySizeID is helping eCommerce retailers on multiple platforms, such as Shopify, WooCommerce,, Bitrix, and LightSpeed, alongside leading brands Levi's, Speedo, US Polo, Boyish Jeans and many others.

Wix customers implementing MySizeIDTM into their eCommerce sites will receive three months of MySize expert support (new customers only) to optimize the MySizeID AI-size widget on their eCommerce site. Additional Wix customer support features include a chatbot capability, along with a new MySizeID help center for Wix users.

Brands utilizing the AI-powered MySizeID have benefited from increased revenue per visitor, conversion rates, and average order value (AOV). An internal MySize eCommerce business intelligence report found that in 1H 2021, AOV rose by an average of 15% while eCommerce conversion rates grew by an average of 2.75x when MySize tech was applied to 40% or more of product listings.

"The pandemic has accelerated the evolution in eCommerce for many small and mid-size brands, and according to Wix, the number of active stores on their platform increased 200K, to over 600K in 2020 alone, and we're thrilled that MySizeID will now be available to Wix store owners," said Ronen Luzon, MySize CEO. "MySizeID can add real value to small and mid-size companies on the Wix platform by increasing customer confidence in size selection, and thereby reducing return-related operational costs."

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. (TASE: MYSZ, NASDAQ: MYSZ) has developed a unique measurement technology based on sophisticated algorithms and cutting-edge technology with broad applications, including the apparel, e-commerce, DIY, shipping, and parcel delivery industries. This proprietary measurement technology is driven by several algorithms that are able to calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways. To learn more about My Size, please visit our website: www.mysizeid.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

