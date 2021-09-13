Neuropsychiatry Expert Dr. Ilya Reznik (MD) Joins Cannabics as Head of Psychedelic Inspired Medicine

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine and a pioneer in the development of psychedelic inspired medicine, announced today that Dr. Ilya Reznik (MD), a renowned Neuropsychiatrist, has joined the company as Head of Psychedelic Inspired Medicine.

The nomination of Dr. Reznik is part of the company's strategy to develop new psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address several mental health related conditions. The announcement follows the company's recent launching of a Psilocybin and Psilocin Research Program taking place under license by Israeli Ministry of Health.

Eyal Barad, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals' CEO, commented: "It is with great pleasure that I welcome Dr. Reznik to our team. Dr. Reznik is a world-renowned Neuropsychiatrists with ample experience and accomplishments in his field of specialty, including having conducted research using psychedelic compounds. I look forward to working with him, and I am certain that he will help drive the company's psychedelic inspired development program forward successfully."

Dr. Ilya Reznik commented: "It is a great honor to have been invited to join the team of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, a well-known leader in the field of cannabinoid-based medicine development. The company's established facilities, experience and knowhow, are an excellent foundation upon which we will now build a new development program for Psychedelic Inspired Medicine, and I look forward to working with the Cannabics team in making this a successful venture that could potentially help large groups of patients suffering from various mental conditions with unmet needs."

About Dr. Reznik:

Dr. Ilya Reznik is a Board-certified specialist in Adult Forensic & Clinical NeuroPsychiatry at MaReNa Diagnostic and Consulting Center, Israel.

Dr. Ilya Reznik has superior educational and professional record and documented contributions to the field of neuropsychiatric research, such as publications and other innovative activities. Dr. Reznik has published numerous original papers, including controlled clinical trials, reviews and case reports in leading peer-reviewed journals in field of clinical psychiatry and neuropsychopharmacology.

Dr. Reznik's current main interest is in the field of the medicinal use of cannabis and cannabinoids, especially for various neuropsychiatric illnesses, such as Chronic Pain Syndrome, Fibromyalgia, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Epilepsy, Head/Brain Injury, OCD, ADHD, Gilles de la Tourette syndrome, Chronic Headache, Parkinson's and Alzheimer diseases etc.

During the last 12 years Dr. Reznik gained an extensive clinical & research experience working with cannabis and its products in Neuropsychiatry and General & Complementary/Integrative Medicine. He coordinated the activity of Israel National Forum for Medical Cannabis Research & Treatment and served as a professional advisor (and permanent participant and observer) to the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) Committee for Drugs and Alcohol Control and to the Parliamentary Public Lobby for Medicinal Cannabis.

Dr. Reznik is a renowned International Speaker on Cannabinoid Medicine issues. He is an Associate Member of The Canadian Consortium for the Investigation of Cannabinoids (CCIC) & of the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS). In 2013 he was elected to the Board of Directors, International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines (IACM).

In 2019 Dr. Ilya Reznik was appointed as IACM Secretary for Partnership & Networking and promotes Educational and International activity within IACM.

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals:

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com. For the latest updates on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter @Cannabics, Facebook @CannabicsPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn, and on Instagram @Cannabics_Pharmaceuticals.

