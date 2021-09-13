Soil Geochemistry Results Highlight Exciting New Targets at Sierra's Betty East Property; Western Nevada

PR Newswire

SURREY, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sierra Grande Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Sierra") (CSE: SGRO) (OTCQB: SIERF) (FSE: F91Q) is pleased to announce that it has received the results for its previously announced soil geochemical programs at its Betty East prospect in Western Nevada. Betty East lies near the southern end of the Manhattan Mining District, immediately north of Huntsman Exploration's Baxter Springs project and less than 20km south along trend from Kinross Gold's tier 1 Round Mountain mine (see Figure 1).

Program Summary

A total of 1,805 soil geochemical samples were collected at the Company's four west-central Nevada properties, Glitra, Sat, Betty East, and B&C Springs, which are located in the northern part of the Walker Lane trend. The aim of the recently completed work was to provide complete soil geochemical coverage via wide-spaced sampling (50 to 100 metres between samples along lines separated by 100 to 200 metres). The lines were oriented to cross known mineralized and/or altered trends at high angles, and preliminary analyses for gold pathfinder elements (e.g., As and Sb) along with base metals (e.g., Cu, Pb, Zn) were obtained through use of a portable XRF (pXRF) instrument while field work was underway. Further details regarding the location, access, infrastructure, previous work and geologic characteristics, along with results of due diligence rock geochemical sampling from all of the properties were given in the Company's news release dated April 13, 2021.

Highlighted Results at Betty East

Two prospective trends are apparent in the soil geochemical data. One, known as "The Knolls," trends northerly, has been explored previously and displays a pronounced epithermal Au-As-(Ag-Hg). The other is a newly-emerging and more extensive trend. It trends east-northeastward from the Knolls and displays an Ag-As-Sb-Hg-Mo (Zn-Cu-W) signature (see figure 2, 3 and 4). The Knolls trend has locally very high gold-in-soil results, including values of 6270, 5060, 1185 and 690 ppb gold, within an envelope of anomalous gold and arsenic-in-soils (see Figures 2 and 4). The newly emerging east-northeast trend is extensive (>1.5km long by up to 1km wide) and displays elements of both epithermal and intrusive-related signature, with highly anomalous As-Hg-Ag-Sb-Mo, along with locally elevated gold and consistently elevated Zn-Cu-W. This trend appears to link up with the Knolls anomaly in the southwest part of the property. An additional 12 claims were staked by Sierra along this east-northeast trend, increasing the size of the Betty East Property package to 653 acres.



Sierra's President and CEO, Sonny Janda, commented, "The results of our soil geochemical program at Betty East are very encouraging and confirm the existence of gold-bearing structures at the Knolls prospect. Perhaps most intriguing, however, is the broad, apparently east-northeast trending multi-element soil geochemical anomaly to the northeast of the Knolls. We are excited to further investigate and evaluate this area in the coming months."

Next Steps for Betty East

The nature and full extent of the broad multi-element soil geochemical anomaly northeast of the Knolls will be a focus for the Company in the coming months, initially through mapping, prospecting, rock sampling and possibly further soil geochemical sampling. Plans for the Knolls area include an Induced Polarization (IP) survey, and a number of reconnaissance IP lines may also be run across the anomaly to the northeast. A property-scale airborne magnetometer survey is also being considered.

Technical data pertaining to this new release was reviewed and approved by Charles J. "Charlie" Greig, MSc., P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

