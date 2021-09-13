Logo
Wondershare Launches Back-to-School Campaign to Usher Students into the New School Year

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

In addition to the flip-card challenge, Wondershare has released specialized effect packs in other products and partnered with ISIC Canada to bring special deals for students and educators

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Students are heading back to school again, and to help them and educators better prepare for the start of a new school year, Wondershare recently has launched the #WondershareBacktoSchool campaign. It invites participants to share thoughts and feelings about going back to school, and participants stand a chance to win lucky prizes on social media from now till September 30th. Meanwhile, Wondershare has partnered with ISIC Canada, the non-profit organization behind the International Student Identity Card to bring creative and productive solutions for students.

Join in the Wondershare Flip-A-Card Activity

To take part, users must first visit the campaign website and pick one of the Wondermoji cards that best describe their feelings about returning to school. They can then share it on social media, and be sure to include the hashtag #WondershareBacktoSchool. Wondershare'll then select a few lucky winners who will receive prizes such as an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil, GoPro HERO9 Black, an Amazon gift card, and moearre.

"Our goal has always been to encourage kids and youth to express their personalities by offering creative social campaigns and a wide range of digital products," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Although it has been a very trying year for kids and youth around the world, regardless of where they're from, we hope that we'll be able to bring some fun and joy to their educational setting."

Since the launch, more than 600+ posts have been made with the #WondershareBackToSchool hashtag, and the brand has received over 100k engagements on social media, which has achieved 9 million impression. So far, Twitter has proven to be the most popular platform on which users have chosen to participate in this contest.

One of the most notable entries was shared by a student named Tanmay, who said, "I hope my dream of getting into medical school comes true, and my hard work pays off," he said. "These are tough times for everyone. Hold on tight, we are so close 'The end of high school'!"

Wondershare.jpg

Save on Wondershare Back-to-School Essentials

Those who would like to explore more trendy effect packs can download Wondershare products and enjoy an up to 55% discount to try the specialized effect packs for back-to-school season. ISIC Canada cardholders can obtain coupons through the official ISIC website to enjoy an additional 10% discount on Wondershare products.

"This is our first time partnering with ISIC Canada, and it's been great because we share the same mission to provide the best services to students," said Tobee.

Here is the brief introduction of some Wondershare products:

  • Versatile Creativity Tools to Spark Inspiration
    Wondershare Filmora, FilmoraGo, Filmstock and UniConverter provide video editing, recording and converting tools for different devices and skill levels.
  • Easy to use PDF and Diagramming Solutions
    Wondershare PDFelement, EdrawMax and EdrawMind helps users nail every assignment and visualize their ideas easily.
  • Intuitive Screen Recorder for Tutoring
    Wondershare DemoCreator allows educators to record and edits video demos, tutorials and presentations.
  • Reliable Parental Control App for Safety
    Wondershare FamiSafe safeguards kids in an all-around way.

The International Student Identity Card is the only internationally recognized student ID, making cardholders members of a truly global club. Every year more than 4.5 million students from 130 countries use their ISIC to take advantage of offers on travel, shopping, museums, and more, worldwide. Members of the Canadian Federation of Students can claim their free cards here.

For more information about the #WondershareBackToSchool campaign, please visit the website: https://www.wondershare.com/backtoschool.html, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

About Wondershare

Founded in 2003, Wondershare is a global leader in software development and a pioneer in the field of digital creativity. Our technology is powerful, and the solutions we provide are simple and convenient. That's why we're trusted by millions of people in over 150 countries worldwide. We help our users pursue their passions so that, together, we can build a more creative world. www.wondershare.com

Media Contact
Ellen Cheng
Wondershare
[email protected]

Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN04329&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wondershare-launches-back-to-school-campaign-to-usher-students-into-the-new-school-year-301375285.html

SOURCE Wondershare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN04329&Transmission_Id=202109130800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN04329&DateId=20210913
