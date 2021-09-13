Pitney Bowes Wins Ten Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards in the 2021 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing, data and financial services, announced today it has been recognized with four Gold, three Silver and three Bronze awards by the Brandon Hall Group. The 2021 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Future of Work.

Pitney Bowes, a leader in innovative and best-in-class development programs received Brandon Hall Group Gold and Silver awards in the Excellence in Learning category and Bronze awards in Excellence in Human Resources, Excellence in Sales Performance, and Excellence in Learning categories.

“These ten awards are a proud milestone in our continued commitment to providing best-in-class Learning and Development and Wellness programs and opportunities to our employees,” said Johnna Torsone, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Each one of these awards is a well-deserved tribute to the hard work of the dedicated teams who developed these programs which delivered measurable and impactful results. The programs that earned these awards will help our clients by providing them the world-class experience they expect and deserve, as well as our business by continuing to attract top talent.”

“Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide much-needed and well deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the unprecedented disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program Rachel Cooke. “The awards provide validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to employers, employees and customers.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, and Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits. Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 1-3, 2022, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

Pitney Bowes thanks BTS, GoLeanSixSigma, SmallPeice, LUMA Institute, and NIIT for their partnerships on winning these awards.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.

Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement. (www.brandonhall.com)

