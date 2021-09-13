NCR Corporation Named a Top Financial Technology Provider in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings

NCR+Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider, today announced that it has placed in the top ten of the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings, a comprehensive list of the financial services industry’s leading global hardware, software and service providers.

The IDC FinTech Rankings evaluates the top IT vendors based on revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial services, including banks, capital markets firms and insurers. The data is gathered from vendor surveys, as well as from original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights.

“Recognition in the top 10 of IDC FinTech Rankings demonstrates NCR’s commitment to the success of its financial institution clients,” said Marc DeCastro, research director at IDC Financial Insights. “We congratulate NCR for being ranked 8th in the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 list, and for ranking in the top 10 for a solid decade.”

“NCR remains dedicated to providing the software and services to help financial institutions run, connect and extend digital, self-directed and branch channels,” said Frank Hauck, president and general manager, NCR Banking. “We deliver the flexible, innovative and efficient technology needed to power excellent banking experiences and strengthen their competitive positions. We are proud to once again be acknowledged by IDC Financial Insights for these efforts.”

For more on the 2021 IDC FinTech Rankings, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.idc.com%2Fprodserv%2Finsights%2F%23financial-fintech_rankings.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

Web site: www.ncr.com+%0A

Twitter: %40NCRCorporation+%0A

Facebook: www.facebook.com%2Fncrcorp+%0A

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fncr-corporation+%0A

YouTube: www.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fncrcorporation

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com%2Ffinancial%2B [email protected], or call 508-620-5533.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005520/en/