MeridianLink's Tim Nguyen Receives Innovator of the Year Award

MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a cloud-based technology company that enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies (CRAs) to streamline loan decision making and origination, and credit reporting and background screening workflows, today announced its Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder Tim Nguyen was named a recipient of the 2021 Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) Innovator of the Year Award.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this award recognizing the importance of leveraging technology to connect people to better and more equitable lending experiences,” said Nguyen. “My original goal remains the same, to empower small and midsize financial institutions to better serve their customers and members. For years, we have relentlessly chased this vision, driving the industry forward with web-based solutions and innovation that many in the industry have never seen before.”

The award judges were impressed with Tim’s approach to creating technology solutions that level the playing field across the financial sector. They highlighted that MeridianLink’s solutions have successfully disrupted the status quo in the financial services industry, allowing credit unions and banks the ability to offer products and services to compete with larger financial institutions. They also considered Tim’s entrepreneurial spirit and keen focus on execution key contributors to winning the award.

Tim co-founded MeridianLink 23 years ago with the mission of democratizing financial services technology and data to allow banks and credit unions to focus on what is truly important, their employees, consumers, and communities. He is recognized as an industry visionary and market-defining innovator. His passion and vision have driven MeridianLink to become a financial services technology leader.

The Seventh Annual 2021 OCBJ Innovator of the Year Awards were announced on Sept. 9, 2021. Nguyen was selected amongst 80 nominees, spanning a range of companies and industries.

