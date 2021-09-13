GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021





GGTOOR has had a 651% increase to its Discord net membership tally since the beginning of the year

THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week, GGToor members were able to compete in our very first tournament for Smash Brothers Ultimate, as well as the next event in some of our most popular tournament series: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links, and Garena Free Fire. These three events alone drew a combined total of over 2,000 registrations! In March 2020, GGToor was only an idea. It is very gratifying that in a short period of time, we have accomplished so much! Right from the start, we jumped in with both feet, excited about the possibilities of what we can accomplish.

Our dedicated team continues to look for new and innovative ways to grow, and whenever a challenge arises, a solution is found. This culture of achievement makes us very confident that GGToor will play a key role in the future of the eSports industry. If you had followed the Company from the beginning, you have seen the improvements to our website, from the remodel of our shop to the different functionality we continue to add. The numbers are looking outstanding – an 86.5% increase in month over month player registrations for August, including 67.76% of those registrations being their first time participating in a GGToor event, and our Discord is exploding, with a 651% increase to our total Discord net membership tally since the beginning of the year!

Luis A. Arce, the President of Shadow Gaming, said, “I appreciate the shareholders’ continued support as we continue to work hard to grow your dynamic Company. Thank you for believing in us and supporting our efforts - we are excited about the bounty you could reap as we continue to grow! When I was a young boy growing up in Puerto Rico, I had dreamed of being part of something that could be amazing, and over the course of my successful career, I had been searching for a chance to put the skills I had developed to work. I believe GGToor is the opportunity I had all been waiting for and look forward to the future we are building together!"

Last week, we offered two new games to our player base for the first time, Brawl Stars and Brawlhalla. These two test events, along with our next Apex Legends tournament, drew a combined total of over 450 registrations this week. We were also very pleased to see our Discord membership continue to grow, passing the 12,000-member milestone early in the week!

In addition to preparing to offer a total of more than a dozen online events during the month of September, we are also finalizing preparations to begin having a presence at select gaming conventions, as we grow the GGToor family that is our player base! Our first step in this direction will be with Necronomicon - a Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Convention held in Tampa (Florida) at the end of September. Working with the convention's gaming department to provide prize support for a wide variety of events, every attendee will have multiple opportunities to win prizes over the weekend - we hope to see YOU there!

In the world of eSports, GGToor.com provides the tools and a platform to start a pro gamer career path. Let’s be clear: eSports is changing the fabric of our culture, and our goal is to help participants of any age understand that eSports is a viable career path, whether it’s becoming a professional player, content creator, designer, game developer or tournament organizer. Though eSports pros’ training regimens might differ as much as their peripherals, practice time is essentially playing the same game that regular gamers play, repeatedly until you develop the skills. In other words, you must put your 10,000 hours to become a master. Check out www.ggtoor.com/tournaments to find the game and event that you love.

We are continuing to prepare to have a presence at Necronomicon, in Tampa, FL at the end of the month. While we look to expand to also be involved with in-person events, our online offerings will remain very strong as well, offering over a total of over a dozen online events this month, and adding to that tally every month through the end of the year! Each month, GGToor aims to offer events for 2 new games we have never done before. This month, Smash Brothers ultimate represented a bonus third new game title, along with Brawl Stars and Brawlhalla. With the September schedule already finalized, we are currently looking at several different game titles, as we work toward selecting which two we will add in October!

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you! You can choose between the Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, and Diamond Plan: https://GGToor.com/join.php . If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com, or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and work with Shadow Gaming, contact us at [email protected]

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php . In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

