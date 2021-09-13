Logo
JLL names Siddharth Taparia Chief Marketing Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Transformative marketer and business and technology thought leader joins JLL in new global leadership role

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced today the appointment of Siddharth Taparia to the global role of Chief Marketing Officer. Effective immediately, he will be responsible for the company's global marketing strategy and will oversee all marketing activities worldwide.

"As the real estate industry evolves in response to macro trends including rising capital allocations, sustainability, technology transformation and increasing commercial real estate outsourcing, Siddharth's proven success as an innovator and strategic marketer will be instrumental in positioning JLL's full capabilities to the market," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Siddharth's background in leading commercially driven marketing teams in large, globally matrixed organizations will enable him to bring together our marketing talent across the globe to focus on our purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world."

Prior to JLL, Taparia was the Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Brand and Experience Marketing at SAP, the market leader in enterprise application software. During his career to date, he has held several leadership positions across marketing, strategy, consulting, product management, and mergers and acquisitions.

"JLL's opportunity to have an outsized impact on delivering workplace flexibility and technology-enabled commercial real estate and sustainability solutions has never been greater," said Taparia. "Marketing has a critical role to play, and I look forward to working with JLL's leaders and marketing teams around the world to grow JLL's brand equity and ability to connect with clients to achieve shared success."

Taparia is an accomplished author and advisor on data privacy, cloud computing and value-driven marketing. He grew up in India, where he earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Information Technology from Rajiv Gandhi Technical University. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems from the Mays Business School at Texas A&M University. He sits on the Board of the CMO Council, is a member of the CMO Club, and was named in 2018 as one of the 40 Under 40 by DMN, an organization focused on digital and data-driven marketing.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 92,000 as of June 30, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll
https://www.facebook.com/jll
https://twitter.com/jll
https://www.instagram.com/jll

Contact: Gayle Kantro
Phone: +1 312 450 5948
Email: [email protected]

JLL_IR_Siddharth_Taparia.jpg

JLL_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL02566&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-names-siddharth-taparia-chief-marketing-officer-301374835.html

SOURCE JLL-IR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL02566&Transmission_Id=202109130935PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL02566&DateId=20210913
