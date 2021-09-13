The Nature Conservancy, Dominion Energy Announce Innovative Collaboration for Solar Development on Former Coal Mine in Southwest Virginia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Nature Conservancy, Dominion Energy Announce Innovative Collaboration for Solar Development on Former Coal Mine in Southwest Virginia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ABINGDON, Va. and RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 13, 2021

ABINGDON, Va. and RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nature Conservancy and Dominion Energy Virginia today announced an innovative collaboration to develop one of the first utility-scale solar projects on former surface mines in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia.

Dominion_Highlands_Solar.jpg

The Highlands Solar project will repurpose roughly 1,200 acres of the former Red Onion surface mine and surrounding properties in Wise and Dickenson Counties. The project will generate approximately 50 megawatts of solar energy, enough to power 12,500 homes at peak output, as well as bring additional benefits to the area, such as an increase in local tax revenues, the ability to provide additional funding through Solar Siting Agreements, and the creation of clean energy jobs.

"This project is a huge win for Southwest Virginia's economy," said Ed Baine, President of Dominion Energy Virginia. "It's also another major step toward building a 100 percent clean energy economy in Virginia. Repurposing former coal mines for solar is a smart way to enhance the region's economy and bring renewables to Southwest Virginia."

Today's announcement comes two months after The Nature Conservancy announced a similar effort to construct solar on former mined lands with Charlottesville, Virginia-based Sun Tribe, and Washington, D.C.-based Sol Systems. Taking all three companies' efforts together, the utility-scale solar projects within the Cumberland Forest Project will cover nearly 1,700 acres and generate an estimated 120 megawatts of solar energy.

"Southwest Virginia and the wider Central Appalachian coalfields have an important role to play in the renewable energy economy," said Brad Kreps, director of The Nature Conservancy's Clinch Valley Program. "Some of the region's former mined lands are well suited for solar development and by directing development towards these areas it will help us conserve the region's intact forests for wood products, carbon storage, wildlife habitats, outdoor recreation and tourism. By collaborating with Dominion Energy and other companies on these initial projects, we hope to develop a model that can be replicated in other coal mining regions across the U.S."

The Highlands Solar project will be developed within the Cumberland Forest Project and surrounding properties. Managed by The Nature Conservancy and owned by its Cumberland Forest, LP impact investment fund, the Cumberland Forest Project was announced in 2019 and encompasses nearly 253,000 acres of land in Southwest Virginia, Eastern Tennessee, and Eastern Kentucky. The vast majority of the property is designated for the protection and restoration of native forests. However, there are several thousand acres of non-forested, former surface coal mines that can support solar energy projects and local economic development with minimal impacts to the environment.

Over the next two to three years, Dominion Energy will conduct additional field studies, further develop the project plans, and complete the local and state permitting processes. The company will jointly develop the project with ANTARES Group, which will serve as the owner's engineer. The company plans to begin construction in 2024 or 2025, subject to review and approval by the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

In addition to reinvesting in Southwest Virginia's economy, the project will support the goals of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, which calls for Dominion Energy Virginia to produce its electricity from 100 percent carbon-free sources by 2045.

"Virginia has set important and ambitious goals to produce clean, affordable energy while growing its economy," said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. "Southwest Virginia has long been an energy leader, and the pursuit of solar projects on former mined lands represents an exciting new chapter and important opportunity for the region's economic diversification."

The project will also advance the goals of legislation sponsored by Delegate Terry Kilgore in the 2021 General Assembly Session, which encouraged the redevelopment of former mined lands and brownfields as sites for renewable energy projects.

"For generations Southwest Virginia's coalfields have powered America's homes and our economy," said Delegate Terry Kilgore. "As we transition to cleaner energy, Southwest Virginia is once again leading the way. I'm excited to see The Nature Conservancy, Dominion Energy, and other solar developers investing in our region and helping to pave the way for the next generation of economic progress in Southwest Virginia."

The Highlands Solar and other projects in Southwest Virginia will help advance the work The Nature Conservancy has been pursuing around the country, including in neighboring West Virginia, through its "Mining the Sun" initiative to demonstrate the win-win potential of renewable energy development on previously disturbed lands.

Other state and local leaders applauded today's announcement:

State Senator Todd Pillion: "I am excited about this new chapter for Southwest Virginia. The innovative partnership between The Nature Conservancy and Dominion Energy will help open new doors to our workforce and provide new opportunities for economic development throughout our region."

J.H. Rivers, Chairman, Wise County Board of Supervisors: "This is great news for our county. Dominion Energy and The Nature Conservancy are long-time partners with Wise County, who have supported our community through economic development and cleaning up our watershed."

Josh Evans, Chairman, Dickenson County Board of Supervisors: "On behalf of the Dickenson County Board of Supervisors, we are excited and grateful to see this investment by Dominion Energy. We are proud to highlight our century long contributions to the Commonwealth of Virginia and the nation by our coal miners. This new opportunity presents a chance for us continue to support our coal sector as well as diversify our tax base and provide increased revenues for our schools and law enforcement."

Photo and video of the proposed Highlands Solar site are available for download here.

About The Nature Conservancy
The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 72 countries, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. Learn more about The Nature Conservancy's work in Virginia at nature.org/virginia and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

Dominion_Energy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ04662&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-nature-conservancy-dominion-energy-announce-innovative-collaboration-for-solar-development-on-former-coal-mine-in-southwest-virginia-301375324.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ04662&Transmission_Id=202109131000PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ04662&DateId=20210913
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment