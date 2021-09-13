Republic Services Certified as Great Place to Work® for Fifth Consecutive Year

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year, and for the first time, the Company was named one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care by Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Fewer than 1,000 companies across the U.S. are certified by the organization. Published by PEOPLE, the Companies that Care list highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.

"Republic Services is a place where the best people come to work and achieve their potential," said Jon Vander Ark, president and CEO. "We're proud of recognition that is based on direct feedback from our employees because it demonstrates our collective commitment to serving customers, our communities and our team members."

Eighty percent of Republic employees ranked the Company as a great place to work during the two-week survey period. This compares to 59 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, according to Great Place to Work. In addition, 88 percent of Republic employees felt welcomed when they joined the Company, and 84 percent feel proud of their accomplishments at the Company.

Republic Services focuses on maintaining a workplace culture that highly values employee engagement and invests in meaningful employment practices that make it an employer of choice. The Company is proud of its inclusive culture, and continues to take bold steps to attract, hire and retain talented people from all backgrounds.

Throughout 2020, Republic emphasized the importance of taking care of local teams in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company launched Committed to Serve, a nearly $35 million initiative that included weekly meals from independently owned restaurants in local communities for employees and their families, gift cards for employees to spend locally, funding for small business revitalization through the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and cash awards to the frontline team.

Republic has been named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies and Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies rankings for 2021. The Company has received other notable recognition including inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the fifth consecutive year and 3BL Media's 100 Best Corporate Citizens for 2021.

For more information about Republic's commitment to communities, employees and the environment, view the Company's 2020 Sustainability Report. Individuals interested in starting their Republic Services career can explore opportunities at RepublicServices.jobs.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the U.S. environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides superior customer experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter or Republic Services on LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care®

Great Place to Work® selected the Companies that Care® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 5 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/republic-services-certified-as-great-place-to-work-for-fifth-consecutive-year-301375073.html

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.