Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; Stephen Lee Joins as a Managing Director to Lead New Service Offerings

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Houlihan Lokey Launches Technology and Cybersecurity Practice Within Transaction Advisory Services; Stephen Lee Joins as a Managing Director to Lead New Service Offerings

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial), the global investment bank, announced today that Stephen Lee has joined as a Managing Director and Head of the Technology and Cybersecurity practice, a new service line within Transaction Advisory Services (TAS). He is based in Chicago and will lead a team providing IT, product, and cybersecurity diligence on buyside and sellside engagements, as well as technology and security related advisory services to Houlihan Lokey’s financial sponsors and strategic/corporate clients.

Mr. Lee joins from KPMG, where he was a Managing Director in the Deal Advisory and Strategy – Technology Strategy Group, and served as the national pre-close and private equity technology leader for the past three years and served as the technology diligence lead for some of KPMG’s largest global private equity accounts on transactions ranging from early-stage startups to enterprise values up to $10 billion. Prior to KPMG, he was at West Monroe Partners, where he used his substantial technology and security background to bridge the gap between technology and business for corporates, as well as private equity firms and their portfolio companies. Mr. Lee began his career in the United States Air Force in 1999.

“With more than 20 years of delivering professional services and IT experience, including substantial industry experience in healthcare, industrials, TMT, financial services, and retail, Stephen is the perfect leader for this new service line in TAS,” said Sean Murphy, Head of Transaction Advisory Services at Houlihan Lokey.

“As we continue to expand and deepen our Financial and Valuation Advisory offerings most requested by clients, we look forward to the enhanced technology and cyber capabilities Stephen and his team will add to our advisory platform alongside our Financial Due Diligence and Accounting and Financial Reporting teams. This is consistent with our goal of providing a truly comprehensive, ‘one-stop’ service offering to our clients,” said Kreg Jackson, Global Co-Head of Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey.

“Houlihan Lokey’s innate understanding of the modern-day significance of technology and cybersecurity to nearly every facet of business, set alongside its commitment to client service excellence and growth, is a very powerful value proposition for its corporate and financial clients,” said Mr. Lee. “I am honored to be leading this new practice in Transaction Advisory Services, and I’m excited to work with the firm’s clients across the globe to help them manage challenges and seize opportunities in the ever-changing and evolving landscape.”

Mr. Lee holds a B.S. in Computer Information Systems and Business from Bellevue University.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey (

NYSE:HLI, Financial) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of the firm’s commitment to client success across its advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is the No. 1 M&A advisor for the past six consecutive years in the U.S., the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for the past seven consecutive years, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 20 years, all based on number of transactions and according to data provided by Refinitiv.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210913005066r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005066/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment