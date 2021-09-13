PureCycle announces partnership with Mitsui to develop ultra-pure recycled polypropylene plant in Japan

PR Newswire

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a company revolutionizing polypropylene recycling, announced a signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui), a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio based in Tokyo, as a first step to developing and operating a recycling facility in Japan to transform polypropylene (PP) waste into Ultra-Pure Recycled Polypropylene (UPRP).

"We believe Mitsui is the best partner for PureCycle to help us lead and navigate the process of building an ultra-pure recycled polypropylene plant in Japan," said Mike Otworth, PureCycle CEO, "Through the collaboration with Mitsui, we are now one step closer to our goal of reducing plastic waste across the world and revolutionizing the way people use plastic products. There is no reason polypropylene waste shouldn't be recycled and transformed into ultra-pure, sustainable polypropylene."

"Mitsui has identified 'sustainability management and the evolution of ESG' as key areas of its Corporate Strategy," said Hiroshi Kakiuchi, managing officer, chief operating officer of the Performance Materials Business Unit at Mitsui."Through this new joint project with PureCycle, Mitsui aims to contribute to the overall reduction of plastic waste and the establishment of a circular economy in Japan. By securing plastic waste as the raw material, manufacturing recycled PP resin, and expanding the applications of the material for consumer goods, food containers, and automobile interiors, Mitsui aims to make a meaningful contribution to the creation of the more sustainable society."

Mitsui's expertise will position PureCycle very well in Japan and will expand operations globally. Mitsui will help facilitate the pre-construction, on-the-ground operations and will be an integral part of PureCycle's work in Japan.

The MOU with Mitsui comes on the heels of PureCycle's successful second quarter 2021 update. Construction on the flagship Ironton, Ohio PureCycle recycling facility is well underway and expected to begin commercial production in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the company recently announced the location for the first cluster facility in Augusta, Georgia. PureCycle has already presold more than 20 years of UPRP output from the Ohio plant and has already allocated 40% of its second plant in Augusta to Ohio facility customers. PureCycle is seeing strong demand from premium brands, like L'Oréal, who are looking to deliver recycled content into premium applications without sacrificing quality.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into ultra-pure resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in ultra-pure polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycle.com.

About Mitsui

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (8031: JP) is a global trading and investment company with a diversified business portfolio that spans approximately 64 countries in Asia, Europe, North, Central & South America, The Middle East, Africa and Oceania.

Mitsui has over 5,600 employees and deploys talent around the globe to identify, develop, and grow businesses in collaboration with a global network of trusted partners. Mitsui has built a strong and diverse core business portfolio covering the Mineral and Metal Resources, Energy, Machinery and Infrastructure, and Chemicals industries.

Leveraging its strengths, Mitsui has further diversified beyond its core profit pillars to create multifaceted value in new areas, including innovative Energy Solutions, Healthcare & Nutrition and through a strategic focus on high-growth Asian markets. This strategy aims to derive growth opportunities by harnessing some of the world's main mega-trends: sustainability, health & wellness, digitalization and the growing power of the consumer.

Mitsui has a long heritage in Asia, where it has established a diverse and strategic portfolio of businesses and partners that gives it a strong differentiating edge, provides exceptional access for all global partners to the world's fastest growing region and strengthens its international portfolio.

For more information on Mitsui & Co's businesses visit, mitsui.com.

