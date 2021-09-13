Logo
TRHC Hosts PACE Medical Directors at 2021 Clinical Advisory Panel Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), hosted its 16th CareKinesis Clinical Advisory Panel (CAP) Meeting, September 9-10, 2021, bringing together Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) medical directors from across the country.

Tabula_Rasa_HealthCare_Logo.jpg

The two-day advisory panel was held in person in Scottsdale, AZ and virtually, enabling a compelling exchange of insights between PACE medical directors and TRHC to help prepare for changes in PACE and today's healthcare environment, to provide updates on TRHC service enhancements, and to share science and practice advances.

"The CareKinesis CAP meeting provides PACE medical directors with updates on our continued success measurably improving patient outcomes through effective delivery of clinical pharmacy products and services, both inside and outside of PACE," said TRHC Co-Founder and President, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD. "This highly anticipated event provides us with a unique opportunity to engage with PACE medical directors to discuss opportunities to embrace enhanced models of patient care."

Attendees heard an overview of TRHC's Medication Risk Mitigation (MRM) Matrix™ and participated in robust discussions focusing on medication safety and the important clinical consideration when deprescribing certain medications.

PACE medical directors also participated in important case discussions on the clinical impact and benefits of Pharmacogenetics (PGx) testing for opioids and psychotropic drug utilization and prevention of adverse drug events in older adults. Other sessions included discussions on the benefits of collaborative practice agreements between pharmacists and physicians, optimizing management of kidney failure in PACE, and keeping PACE participants safe during transitions of care.

In addition, attendees learned more about TRHC's latest peer-reviewed publications. They received an overview of current research from TRHC Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute which will enable PACE medical directors to apply the latest data to their use of the MedWise Risk Score™ in collaboration with board-certified pharmacists.

The CAP Meeting is a training and education event for PACE medical directors. CME, ACPE and CNE continuing education credits are available to participants.

PACE is a managed care program that provides a comprehensive, all-inclusive package of medical and supportive services to individuals aged 55 or older who are certified by their state to need nursing home care, are able to live safely in the community at the time of enrollment, and live in a PACE service area. CareKinesis is the first national PACE-centric, medication management and distribution pharmacy that focuses on reducing medication-related risk while enhancing economic, clinical, and humanistic outcomes.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combatting medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY04661&sd=2021-09-13 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trhc-hosts-pace-medical-directors-at-2021-clinical-advisory-panel-meeting-301375387.html

SOURCE Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.

